The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."

"Once George lays down his glasses, he's quite a different man," she wrote.

As documented in 2021 by Joy Lanzendorfer on MentalFloss.com, "Astor's diary was the first major Hollywood sex scandal, "a sensation the likes of which had never been seen before," writes Joseph Egan in The Purple Diaries. Astor faced losing her career, daughter, and reputation, but she wouldn't be shamed. When faced with these challenges, Astor fought back."

By 1936, Astor and Franklyn Thorpe, a physician, Lazendorfer continued, "...had been married five years and shared a daughter, Marylyn. Both sides had had affairs. Astor wanted out of the marriage."

As Astor further wrote in her diary, "I don’t love Franklyn anymore... I am unhappy and bored with him." But whenever she made the attempt to exit, the had volatile disagreements.

"Our life was a series of explosions, usually over minor things," Astor wrote in her autobiography. "I began to talk divorce, and the talk was considerable."

"The turning point came," Lanzendorfer revealed, "...when Thorpe stole the blue ledgers Astor used as diaries. Not only did he read her real opinions of him ('I feel sorry for him because I made him marry me ... I play a kind of game with him'), he discovered her strong feelings for the playwright George Kaufman.

"A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner," Lanzendorfer continued, "Kaufman was in an open marriage with his wife of 20 years, who he had no intention of leaving. Thorpe knew about the affair, but not how much Astor enjoyed Kaufman."

"I am still in a haze; a nice rosy glow," Astor wrote. "It’s beautiful, glorious and I hope it’s my last love. I can’t top it with anything in my experience."

In divorce court, Lanzendorfer said "Astor appeared poised and refined. Dressed in black, she was described as a 'slender and frail dark-eyed wisp of a girl weighing barely a hundred pounds.'"

Lanzendorfer also conveyed that Astor "spoke in a deep, clear voice and was unshaken by the aggressive cross-examination. It was agreed she displayed 'real life emotions' of 'a mother risking everything for her child."

Astor later said she was pretending to be Edith Cortright, her character from the film Dodsworth, released in 1936. Edith "was a lot of things I would like to have been. She had complete confidence in herself and I had very little," Astor wrote. Later she added: "I was completely rattle-proof, thanks to Edith Cortright. She was my shield."

In divorce court, the judge ruled the diaries could not be admitted as evidence. Consequently, Lanzendorfer relayed, "Thorpe's lawyers released excerpts to the press. Soon, Astor's intimate musings were exposed nationwide. Impatient with the media circus, the judge ordered Astor and Thorpe to work out an agreement—or else. In the end, Astor triumphed, gaining custody of Marylyn for nine months a year.

"Surprisingly, the scandal didn't hurt Astor's career. She was even more popular afterward, starring in The Maltese Falcon (1941), Little Women (1949), and Meet Me In St. Louis (1944). Her career spanned seven decades and includes a lasting legacy as a femme fatale.

"As for the diaries, the judge ordered them locked away until Marylyn turned 21. In 1952, they were removed and burned. The only surviving sections were the excerpts leaked to the press; you can read them here."