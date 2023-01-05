The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcP16_0k4RuieX00
Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."

"Once George lays down his glasses, he's quite a different man," she wrote.

As documented in 2021 by Joy Lanzendorfer on MentalFloss.com, "Astor's diary was the first major Hollywood sex scandal, "a sensation the likes of which had never been seen before," writes Joseph Egan in The Purple Diaries. Astor faced losing her career, daughter, and reputation, but she wouldn't be shamed. When faced with these challenges, Astor fought back."

By 1936, Astor and Franklyn Thorpe, a physician, Lazendorfer continued, "...had been married five years and shared a daughter, Marylyn. Both sides had had affairs. Astor wanted out of the marriage."

As Astor further wrote in her diary, "I don’t love Franklyn anymore... I am unhappy and bored with him." But whenever she made the attempt to exit, the had volatile disagreements.

"Our life was a series of explosions, usually over minor things," Astor wrote in her autobiography. "I began to talk divorce, and the talk was considerable."

"The turning point came," Lanzendorfer revealed, "...when Thorpe stole the blue ledgers Astor used as diaries. Not only did he read her real opinions of him ('I feel sorry for him because I made him marry me ... I play a kind of game with him'), he discovered her strong feelings for the playwright George Kaufman.

"A two-time Pulitzer Prize winner," Lanzendorfer continued, "Kaufman was in an open marriage with his wife of 20 years, who he had no intention of leaving. Thorpe knew about the affair, but not how much Astor enjoyed Kaufman."

"I am still in a haze; a nice rosy glow," Astor wrote. "It’s beautiful, glorious and I hope it’s my last love. I can’t top it with anything in my experience."

In divorce court, Lanzendorfer said "Astor appeared poised and refined. Dressed in black, she was described as a 'slender and frail dark-eyed wisp of a girl weighing barely a hundred pounds.'"

Lanzendorfer also conveyed that Astor "spoke in a deep, clear voice and was unshaken by the aggressive cross-examination. It was agreed she displayed 'real life emotions' of 'a mother risking everything for her child."

Astor later said she was pretending to be Edith Cortright, her character from the film Dodsworth, released in 1936. Edith "was a lot of things I would like to have been. She had complete confidence in herself and I had very little," Astor wrote. Later she added: "I was completely rattle-proof, thanks to Edith Cortright. She was my shield."

In divorce court, the judge ruled the diaries could not be admitted as evidence. Consequently, Lanzendorfer relayed, "Thorpe's lawyers released excerpts to the press. Soon, Astor's intimate musings were exposed nationwide. Impatient with the media circus, the judge ordered Astor and Thorpe to work out an agreement—or else. In the end, Astor triumphed, gaining custody of Marylyn for nine months a year.

"Surprisingly, the scandal didn't hurt Astor's career. She was even more popular afterward, starring in The Maltese Falcon (1941), Little Women (1949), and Meet Me In St. Louis (1944). Her career spanned seven decades and includes a lasting legacy as a femme fatale.

"As for the diaries, the judge ordered them locked away until Marylyn turned 21. In 1952, they were removed and burned. The only surviving sections were the excerpts leaked to the press; you can read them here."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
13K followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Pop-Culture Icons Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox to Attend Special Live Tribute Dinner To "CHiPs" Classic TV Show

Actors Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox, stars of the classic 1970s TV series, CHiPs, are the men of the hour for an exclusive upcoming live dinner event on January 19th. For those interested in attending "A Classic TV CHiPs Reunion Dinner with Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox," this is your chance to meet and dine with the iconic stars of the popular show.

Read full story

New Raspberry Flavor Girl Scout Cookie Ignites the Season

According to the official word from People.com, "Girl Scouts officially kicked off the 2023 cookie season with a new partnership and their latest fruit-flavored cookie." "The new Raspberry Rally is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, according to a release. Rather than mint, the new treat consists of raspberry flavor but is dipped in the same chocolatey coating as the minty fan favorite. Boxes of the Raspberry Rally will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization says will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills."

Read full story
2 comments

Writer Russell Banks Dies: The Literary Voice of the Working-Class

According to journalist Brian Mann and NPR.org, American novelist and activist Russell Banks succumbed to cancer on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at age 82. Banks based a top-level career writing about working-class families and immigrants who are challenged by the margins of American existence. "He became quite a brilliant chronicler of race tensions in the country and what it takes to survive in this country — and what it takes from you to survive in this country," said Michael Coffey, the poet and former editor of Publishers Weekly.

Read full story

Opinion: The Tragic Lives and Deaths of Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Prince, and Other Pop-Culture Icons

Music superstar biopics, like the recent films about Elvis Presley and Whitney Houston, are more popular than ever. Such individuals leave their musical mark on pop culture, and their lives should be documented. They soared to the height of success. They attained countless measures of wealth and material gifts beyond what the average human being could ever attain.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies

According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.

Read full story
1 comments

Prince Harry's Revelations on TV's "60 Minutes"

According to journalist Edward Segarra and USAToday.com, "Prince Harry isn't sparing us the cold hard truth of life as a British royal." "The Duke of Sussex sat down for a candid interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday, January 8, 2023 on CBS. The interview previewed the "unflinching honesty" of Harry's upcoming memoir "Spare," which hits shelves on Januiary 10 and details his life before and after he and wife, Duchess Meghan, stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Read full story
5 comments

Adam Rich: "Eight Is Enough" Actor Gone Way Too Soon

Actor Adam Rich, best known as little Nicholas Bradford in the classic family dramedy, Eight Is Enough, has passed away at only 54. Rich died Saturday in Brentwood, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was under investigation.

Read full story

"Spider-Man'" Actor Cliff Robertson Was Entangled in Hollywood Web of Intrigue

"With great power, comes great responsibility." So spoke actor Cliff Robertson as the wise Uncle Ben in his first of three appearances in the original Spider-Man/Tobey Maguire feature film franchise that began in 2002.

Read full story

Your Opinion: It Matters

Remember the days before social media took over the world; when people used to mind their own business and respect an individual’s right to pick, choose and not share every single thought they have ever had?

Read full story

The Tragic Life and Death of Screen Siren Carole Landis

As People Magazine once documented, Carole Landis was "curvy, blond, vulnerable and unfettered by talent. She was 29 and not yet disengaged from her fourth husband when she fell hard in 1948 for the suave Rex Harrison, then 40 and married."

Read full story
1 comments

Marlon Brando: A Look Back at the Brooding, Legendary Actor

"Moody, mumbly, Omaha-born maestro of Method acting." That's how People Magazine once described Hollywood legend Marlon Brando, whose earliest career goal, was to be a minister.

Read full story

TV's Top Female African-American Icons of the '60s and '70s

Eartha Kitt. Diahann Carroll. Gail Fisher. Nichelle Nichols. Esther Rolle. Isabel Sanford. Debbie Morgan. Bern Nadette Stanis. Berlinda Tolbert. The list goes on and on, with regard to the dynamic female African-American television icons of the 1960s, and '70s.

Read full story
1 comments

Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn: Classic Hollywood's British Elite

Before there was Tracy and Hepburn, there was Hepburn and Grant. And not Audrey Hepburn, but Katharine Hepburn. And not Grant Goodeve (from TV's Eight Is Enough), but Cary Grant.

Read full story

Billy Wilder: Famed Director of "Some Like It Hot" and Many Other Film Classics, Was Disheartened By Modern Moviemaking

As People Magazine documented in the late 1980s, director Billy Wilder once quipped, "If I ever lost this guy, I'd feel like Abercrombie without Fitch." Wilder was speaking of I.A.L. Diamond, and he wasn't joking. In over three decades of working together, Wilder and Diamond co-penned several hit feature films. Those include Love in the Afternoon, (1957), and Some Like It Hot, (1959), the latter of which remains one the most beloved big-screen comedies of all time.

Read full story
1 comments

Jimmy Cagney, Mae Clarke, The Grapefruit, and "The Public Enemy"

May Clarke gets "smashed" by Jimmy CagneyPhoto byThe Classic TV Preservation Society. In the 1931 classic feature film, The Public Enemy, a brazen young tough-guy Hollywood actor named James Cagney shoved a grapefruit into the face of co-star Mae Clark. As People Magazine once noted, that act was "the ultimate gesture of misogyny and the public loved it."

Read full story

Cleavon Little: A "Trail-Blazing Saddles" of A Life Cut Much Too Short Just as His Career was on the "Rising"

Actor Cleavon Little succumbed to colon cancer at only 53 years of age in 1992. He is best known for his ground-breaking role as a Black sheriff hired to save a redneck town in Mel Brooks' 1974 big-screen classic comedy western Blazing Saddles.

Read full story
263 comments

Opinion: Caville is Out as Superman and That's Okay

I have no issue with Henry Cavill no longer playing Superman, and here's why:. For the solid success of any creative property — whether it be for television, film, the stage, new media, or the printed form — it’s all about the writing; getting the story right (write!), and flushing out the proper development of the characters.

Read full story

The Connection Between TV's "Bewitched" and Pan Am Flight #103 Over Lockerbie

Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery and David WhitePhoto byNYDailyNews.com. As the Los Angeles Times recently reported in London, "a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism, has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said" (on Sunday, December 11, 2022).

Read full story
1 comments

"Holiday Inn" and "White Christmas": Comparing Two Film Classics

There are Christmas movies, and then there are Christmas movies. There are Christmas movie classics, and then there are Christmas movie classics like White Christmas, which premiered in 1954.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy