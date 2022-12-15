The Connection Between TV's "Bewitched" and Pan Am Flight #103 Over Lockerbie

Bewitched stars Elizabeth Montgomery and David White Photo by NYDailyNews.com

As the Los Angeles Times recently reported in London, "a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism, has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said" (on Sunday, December 11, 2022).

The Times went on to report: "The arrest of Abu Agela Masud Kheir Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground."

As it turned out, one of those killed on board the flight was Jonathan White, the son of Bewitched actor, David White.

As documented by entertainment historian Jim Beaver on IMDB.com, David White was an "American stage actor who appeared frequently on television and occasionally but impressively in films. A Marine Corps veteran of the Second World War, he worked on Broadway and on tour in stage productions after the war. In the late 1950s, he became an increasingly familiar face on American television, following a strong performance in the film Sweet Smell of Success (1957), in which he played the smarmy fellow who gets a dalliance with the unwilling Barbara Nichols in exchange for a favor to Tony Curtis's Sidney Falco. Cads and pompous politicians became White's strong suit, but he achieved his greatest fame as the unctuous Larry Tate on the hit TV series Bewitched (1964). He continued to work in the theatre, particularly as a member of the acclaimed Theatre West company in Los Angeles and at the Mark Taper Forum there."

According to the book, TWITCH UPON A STAR, David White played ad-man boss Larry Tate on Bewitched, which starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha the witch-with-a-twitch Stephens, who was married to a mortal named Darrin Stephens (played by Dick York then Dick Sargent).

In an exclusive interview with the author of TWITCH UPON A STAR, White said of his son's demise, "It's something you never get over."

Montgomery also shared with the TWITCH author her compassion for her friend and colleague. "My heart breaks for David," she said, "...and I am absolutely devastated for him and his loss."

Montgomery experienced her own tragedies in life. She had a strained relationship with her father, actor Robert Montgomery, and she succumbed to colon cancer in 1995 at only 62 years of age.

David White never recovered from the tragic loss of his son, whom he raised after the death of his wife, Mary Welch when their son Jonathan was only 2 years old. It was in 1990, a mere two years after the Lockerbie incident that David White suffered a fatal heart attack at only 74 years old.

A memorial to David and Jonathan White can be viewed at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Cathedral Mausoleum, Corridor A, in Hollywood, CA.

The magic of White's performance as Larry Tate on Bewitched, along with all the iconic performers on the show (including Montgomery, York, Sargent, and Agnes Moorehead, who played Samantha's supernatural mother Endora), will remain beloved for decades to come.