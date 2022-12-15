"Holiday Inn" and "White Christmas": Comparing Two Film Classics

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

There are Christmas movies, and then there are Christmas movies.

There are Christmas movie classics, and then there are Christmas movie classics like White Christmas, which premiered in 1954.

White Christmas is far superior to Holiday Inn, the original black and white 1942 film from which it sprang, with music composed for both films by the legendary Irving Berlin.

Both films starred Bing Crosby who, in both films, sings his staple Christmas song, "White Christmas." Crosby's voice is as crystal clear as it was in the original motion picture, but the visual clarity of White Christmas far outshines the screen images of Holiday Inn.

In White Christmas, which was filmed in color, Danny Kaye ultimately replaces Fred Astaire from the first film. Additionally, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen share top female billing in White Christmas, in place of the singular leading female status of Marjorie Reynolds and a co-star performance from Virginia Dale in Holiday Inn.

And while, too, all the actors mentioned from both movies are terrific in their given films (and pretty much everything they appeared on the big-screen, TV, or stage), there are some embarrassing scenes in Holiday Inn (which are too embarrassing to mention), and the characters portrayed by Crosby, Astaire, and Dale are unlikable in the latter film.

Again, all the actors in Holiday Inn are exceptional (Crosby, Astaire, Renolds, Dale) but with the exception of Walter Able (ironically, as the self-absorbed talent agent), their characters are self-serving and mean-spirited.

Such is not the case with White Christmas. Filmed beautifully, and directly expertly by Michael Curtiz, White Christmas features some of the most beautiful holiday music ever to hit or be heard on screen. And every single character (played by Crosby, Kaye, Clooney, and Ellen) is nothing but charming, and likable.

So, Bravo, White Christmas.

As to Holiday Inn, which was directed by Mark Sandrich (father to iconic TV helmer Jay Mary Tyler Moore Show Sandrich), that movie requires some serious edits. It also needs to go back to the drawing board, which ultimately transpired with White Christmas.

White Christmas not only rights all the wrongs of Holiday Inn, but it also surpasses them with style, grace, elegance, sophistication, and, again, the likeability factor (which is so key to the success of any creative property).

All the songs in White Christmas were sung, wonderfully, by the entire cast (though Vera Ellen's voice was dubbed by Clooney and Trudy Stevens), while there are countless key scenes in the film that stand out.

For example, in viewing the film today on a modern TV monitor, there is a surreal moment when Crosby's "Bob" character makes an appearance on the fictitious TV variety show, titled, The Ed Harrison Show. That show title is a wink and a nod to the small-screen classic, The Ed Sullivan Show, with Harrison being played by a young Johnny Grant (who would become the "Mayor of Hollywood" - in real life).

In that scene, characters played by Dean Jagger and Mary Wickes, are watching Crosby's "Bob" on their TV set, which is outlined on the screen. Consequently, that moment is then seemingly fused with whatever images are captured on whichever contemporary television "set" is being watched in the living space of any given viewing audience.

Merry SURREAL Christmas, indeed - and Happy Holiday Movie-Viewing in general, with either White Christmas or Holiday Inn - but more so, Holiday Inn.