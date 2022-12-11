There Are Many Ways To Help The Homeless

Herbie J Pilato

Photo byTheWeek.com

One Sunday per month, I help to clothe and feed the homeless with my local church group.

In one of her recent articles, Shea Rumoro offered some very useful insight into which foods to gather for the homeless, and many other items to donate to the homeless besides clothing.

As Rumoro explained, "When deciding what to donate, clothing is often the first thing most people think of. While clothes can be immensely useful, not everyone has a closet full of disposable outfits. You can use this list of things you can donate that aren’t clothes to provide you with a variety of donation options."

Rumoro mentioned Children’s Toys as a top choice for non-clothing items for the homeless. "With trends rising and falling faster than you can blink, many parents purchase toys for their children, which they quickly outgrow," she said. "At one moment, a toy is their absolute favorite, then the next moment, it’s sitting in a corner. Go through your children’s toys and see what they’re willing to part with. It can be anything from dolls to toy cars to kitchen playsets. Just make sure you clean them thoroughly before you donate them."

Another donatable item is School Supplies. "Many schools around the world don’t have the necessary school supplies for their students," Rumoro said. "Consider picking up extra supplies to donate to educational charity foundations the next time the new school year starts up. Students are always in need of things such as calculators, notebooks, and writing utensils.

Rumor also said that Canned Goods is an optimal donation for the homeless. "Food is one of the most useful items you can donate that aren’t clothes, as long as it can last a long time. Because of this, charitable organizations that take food usually prefer non-perishable goods such as canned foods. You can pick up extra non-perishables at your local grocery store—or simply find them in your own pantry—and drop them off at the nearest food drive facility. Food donation facilities sometimes offer small gifts as compensation, like coupons and discount flyers for your next shopping venture. Donating food is a great way to feed others in need when they don’t have the resources to do so themselves."

Another selection to donate is Kitchenware. As Rumoro explained, "If you have extra cooking utensils, such as pots and pans, oven gloves, and dishcloths, donate them to someone who needs them more than you. Go through your kitchen tools and see what you can part with. You never know who needs the necessary tools to cook for themselves or their families. Even some small kitchen appliances make for excellent donations as long as they are in good condition."

Lastly, Rumoro suggested Pet Goods as an ideal non-food donation for the homeless, as many homeless individuals have dogs and cats to keep them company, and in many cases, too, warm. As Rumoro relayed, "If you have pets, you might own more pet supplies than necessary. If so, consider donating some of your animal goods to a shelter in need. Many shelters make public announcements when they run low on supplies. You can also donate food and medicine to keep shelter animals healthy and happy."

"Almost everything in our homes can go on to a new life," Rumoro concluded, "...so always consider whether that thing you want to throw away might be better in someone else’s hands.

