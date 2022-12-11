Opinion: The Art of Public Speaking

Photo by The Classic TV Preservation Society

Public Speaking is an art. And it's importance in the ever-changing technological world that we live in today is becoming increasingly relevant.

Further still, because this is the holiday season, many of us will be speaking either at small or large gatherings, be they family, personal, professional, or public events. That's how the holiday ball bounces.

But what good does it do if we are granted, allowed, or given the opportunity to speak and no one in our given audience is able to hear the message? And more often than not, that transpires because the speaker is not presenting themselves to the audience with the most workable audible clarity and/or without a perfect pitch, or the ideal amount or level of volume.

So, based on my more-than-40-years experience in the entertainment, publishing, and communications fields, here are a few suggestions to properly get your message across should you find yourself in a position of public speaking at some particular live holiday, business, or family function or event:

* How to prepare: You don't really want to read every line of a speech you may have prepared. It's okay if you do, but it's best just to jot down notes on index cards and wing it. The cards are easy to carry and easy to manage as you speak. And overall, they will help to proceed with confidence and ease.

* How to begin: Whether you are introduced or you are the one commencing the given festivities, be sure to respectfully request everyone's attention, first and foremost, before you begin your program. A simple, "Excuse me, ladies and gentlemen...may I have your attention please," will do.

* It is ALWAYS best when you utilize a microphone. People sometimes say that you don't need one, but that is simply not true. Whenever you speak at a public forum, you should always have a microphone and the facility at which you are speaking should provide that upon your request. And it's always best, too, that you have a podium, to better command your audience. Then once you have everyone's attention after they have stopped the idle chatter amongst themselves, then make sure you continue speaking directly into the microphone, loud and clear. Grab the mic if you have to. But speak DIRECTLY into it; hold it close up to your mouth. Again, what good is what you're saying if no one can hear you?

* As you continue to speak, SLOW DOWN; do not rush through your delivery. Take your time, speak with clarity and good diction...and SMILE!

* Continue smiling...as you speak with clarity into that mic.

* When you've completed whatever it is that you have to say, thank everyone - and then wait for the applause, and then either leave the podium or introduce the next individual who may be speaking.

Either way, if you follow these simple steps, you're on your way to holding and hosting and/or speaking at what will be an amazing event just because of YOU...because YOU kept it together with the perfect balance of pitch, volume, diction, clarity, and class!

And away you go with your happy holiday speaking engagement!