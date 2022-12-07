"Barnaby Jones" A Closer Look at the '70s TV Detective Series

Buddy Ebsen was one of the most iconic musical performers in classic Hollywood's early film history. He was cast as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz, but had to exit the 1936 film because he was allergic to the silver paint that was applied to his face, neck, and hands. Decades later, he found TV stardom as Jed Clampett on the CBS country sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. After that series ended, he found small-screen fame once again as the star of the senior detective series, Barnaby Jones.

According to Wikipedia.com, "Barnaby Jones is an American detective television series starring Buddy Ebsen as a formerly retired investigator and Lee Meriwether as his widowed daughter-in-law, who runs a private detective firm in Los Angeles, California. The show was originally introduced as a midseason replacement on the CBS network and ran from 1973 to 1980. Halfway through the series run, Mark Shera was added to the cast as a much younger cousin of Ebsen's character, who eventually joined the firm.

"Barnaby Jones was produced by QM Productions (with Woodruff Productions in the final two seasons). It had the second-longest QM series run (seven and a half seasons), following the nine years of The FBI. The series followed the characteristic Quinn Martin episode format with commercial breaks dividing each episode into four "acts," concluding with an epilogue. The opening credits were narrated by Hank Simms.

"The first episode of the show, 'Requiem for a Son,' featured a crossover with another QM program, Cannon, with William Conrad guest-starring as detective Frank Cannon. There was another crossover between the two programs in the 1975 two-part episode 'The Deadly Conspiracy.'

Over 175 more episodes followed one of which proved to be quite intriguing, if only because of the casting. That episode, titled, "Deadly Reunion," originally aired on February 12, 1976.

Ebsen and Meriwether were joined by guest stars Gary Collins, Diana Hyland, Loni Anderson, Dick Van Patten, Stewart Moss, and Pricilla Pointer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472T85_0jaj8LNN00
Dick Van Patten and Diana Hyland as they appeared on TV's "Eight is Enough" family series.Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

Gary Collins played a character named Vince Bradford who was married to Diana Hyland's character who was named Nora Bradford.

"Bradford" also just happened to be the last name of the character Hyland played on the first season of Eight is Enough, on which she co-starred with Dick Van Patten, who appeared with her in this "Deadly Reunion."

Besides the fact that "Vince," the first name of Collins' characters' on Barnaby, is also the name of one of Dick Van Patten's real-life sons, Vince Van Patten, Collins, in real life, married Mary Ann Mobley, who was a former Miss America, as was Meriwether, who played Betty, Barnaby's loyal secretary and daughter-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knsHZ_0jaj8LNN00
Mary Ann Mobley and Gary Collins were married in real life.Photo byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

Additionally, actress Loni Anderson, who later found her own '70s TV stardom on the CBS sitcom, WKRP in Cincinnati, appeared in the "Deadly Reunion"/Barnaby episode with brown hair and had played a beauty pageant contestant in many TV and film appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nS4Ug_0jaj8LNN00
The various images of Loni AndersonPhoto byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

Further still, Stewart Moss, who made countless guest appearances on television and film, also appeared in the "Deadly" episode of Barnaby Jones, this time, with a mustache, and looking very similar to the rock band "Queen" lead singer Freddie Mercury, who is played by the genius Rami Malek in the recent hit biopic feature film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpiQu_0jaj8LNN00
Actor Stuart MossPhoto byThe Classic TV Preservation Society

That last point might be a stretch, but everything else is pretty much, well, again relatively odd.

Indeed, the "Deadly Reunion" episode, along with all the interesting segments of Barnaby Jones, make the show worth watching.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

