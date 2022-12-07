Target Shares Spiral Downward

Photo by Newsweek.com

According to NBC News, Target retailer shares plunged after the company revealed a decline in profits.

As MSNBC journalist Melissa Repko recently reported, "Target’s profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter as it cleared through unwanted inventory and sales slowed heading into the holidays, prompting the company to lower its expectations for retailers’ most important time of year."

Repko revealed that the company also plans to slash up to $3 billion in total expenses over the next three years, "citing the need to become more efficient after two years of dramatic sales gains. The retailer’s revenue has grown by about 40% during the Covid pandemic. Target did not specify how it will reach its savings goal, but said it does not have plans for layoffs or a hiring freeze."

When Target's shares dropped over 15%, the stock closed about 4% higher the following day "after rival Walmart posted a positive earnings report," Repko said. "Target’s shares have fallen more than 22% this year and its market value is about $83.38 billion."

As Repko continued to report, the retailer saw sales decline as "families contended with higher prices, making trade-offs between what they need and what they want — a potential warning sign for the holiday shopping season. Target Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said customers’ price sensitivity intensified during the last two weeks of October.

“It was a precipitous decline and, frankly, we’ve seen those trends in the early part of November as well,” she said on a call with reporters.

Target echoed many of the same themes as its competitor Walmart, Repko said. "Consumers are feeling strained by higher prices for groceries, housing, and other necessities. They are buying fewer full-priced items and holding out for promotions instead. To stretch their dollars, they are choosing smaller items, value packs, or the retailers’ own, less-expensive brands."

"People are spending less on discretionary merchandise, too," Repko said. "Walmart on Tuesday also spoke of a pullback in spending on apparel, electronics, and similar items. But the discounter beat Wall Street’s expectations as it attracted shoppers with its low-priced groceries."

Repko further relayed, "Big bargains have returned across the retail industry after years of lower inventory and out-of-stocks, a dynamic that is also hitting companies’ bottom lines, including Target’s. The company said Wednesday it now plans for a weaker holiday quarter. It expects a low single-digit decline in comparable sales in the three-month period and an operating margin rate around 3%. Target did not provide an outlook beyond the holiday quarter, but said it expects tough conditions to persist."

“As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke said on the call with reporters.

"The retailer made progress in clearing through much of its excess merchandise," Repko concluded. "Its inventory was up about 14% year over year compared with 36% in the second quarter and 43% in the first quarter. Yet getting rid of those goods hurt its profits. Target’s net income in the third quarter fell by about half — to $712 million, or $1.54 a share, from $1.49 billion, or $3.04 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.4% to $26.52 billion from $25.65 billion a year earlier."