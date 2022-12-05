West Hollywood, CA

New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70s

Herbie J Pilato

From top left: Dean Butler, Jerry Houser, Caryn Richman, Herbie J PilatoPhoto byAndrew Perry

According to reporter and photojournalist Andrew Perry of TheseCuriousTimes.com, "author #HerbieJPilato, from Cerritos, California, launched his long-awaited Christmas book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas, with two book signings; one at the #CerritosLibrary in Cerritos, California, and the other at #BookSoup in West Hollywood, California."

Joining Herbie J were actor Dean Butler (from TV's Little House on the Prairie), who wrote the book's Foreword, actor and voiceover artist Jerry Houser (The Bradys), who penned the book's Introduction, and actress Caryn Richman (The New Gidget), who served as host and moderator for both book signings.

The 12 Best Secrets of ChristmasPhoto byArchway Publishing/Carole Munshi

"What's the book about?," Perry posed, "In a way, it's about us. Herbie J's childhood memories are in many ways the childhood members many people share. We might not have the same religion, or believe in the same God, but we do share cherished memories with families and friends during the holidays."

As Herbie J writes in the Preface to the book:

"Every December, the gaps close between us all; individuals, families, groups, communities, cities, states, provinces, nations, cultures, and religions. We are kinder to each other. We listen to those who are not heard, speak to those who are ignored, and care about those who are disregarded. We reach out to those who are unreachable, play with those who work too hard, and laugh with those who shed too many tears. We make angels in the snow or buy our true love their favorite perfume or cologne. We give to those who sometimes only know how to take and keep, offer peace where there is unrest, and so on and so forth and so good. These are the personal things and intimate moments from which holiday memories spring - and just a few examples of the December discernments to behold in this book."

The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas has received advance praise from several celebrities.

For example, actor Richard Thomas, who played John-Boy on the 1970s classic television series, The Waltons, said, "Herbie J Pilato has prepared for us this delicious feast of Christmas Secrets, which he serves with love. Spend the holidays with this delightful book. It will warm your heart."

Other endorsements for the book are as follows:

"With each nostalgic turn of the page, Herbie J Pilato's 12 Best Secrets of Christmas is written for everyone and is very relatable, as the youthful Christmases we had or the ones we wished for. I found it inspirational, comforting, and full of joy." - Barry Williams (Actor, A Very Brady Christmas)

“Einstein suggested to 'make everything as simple as possible, but not simpler.' With The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas, Herbie J Pilato has done just that, artfully transforming his early experiences into heartfelt, warm, and enduring life lessons. In the guise of a seasonal offering and gleaned from his Christmas past, Pilato has distilled his introspections into a portable, poignant and insightful memoir, a wise and timeless gem of a little book. With this, as with his other work, Herbie J Pilato has again proved himself to be an American Original.” – Ed Spielman (Creator, Kung Fu, The Young Riders, among other Emmy-winning TV classics)

"Like The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, this book harkens back to a simpler time...with sweet holiday messages for a complicated world. Herbie J Pilato lived those messages...and now shares them with the rest of us." – Mary McDonough (Actor/Author, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane/Lessons from the Mountain: What I Learned from Erin Walton)

"With this book, Herbie J has given us a gift of words that we can celebrate each and every day." – David Selby (Actor, Dark Shadows, Social Network, Falcon Crest/Author, Promises of Love)

“In a time when society is losing its wonder of the holidays, a book like this comes along to remind us how important Christmas traditions can be for everyone, everywhere. The empowering life lessons presented here remind us to embrace how every nuance of Christmas can add up to meaningful, magical moments to last a lifetime.” – Eileen Grubba (Actor, This is Us, New Amsterdam)

"Herbie J Pilato’s early Christmas memories leap out of his heart and into our souls with wondrous lessons of life and light, each representing defining childhood moments. With the purest of prose, it's all documented with love, which Herbie J shares in abundance with every single word in this magnificent book." – Caryn Richman (Actor, The New Gidget, The Bradys)

“Herbie J has a flair for making anything vintage feel contemporary. With The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas, he takes us on an almost visceral journey...a journey worth taking and reading." – Louis Herthum (Actor, Murder, She Wrote, Westworld, Longmire)

“Herbie J Pilato’s The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas is a charming collection of deeply personal, insightful memories of Christmas celebrated with his warm and loving extended family in Rochester, N.Y. These gem-like stories glitter with poignant messages of faith, hope, love, gratitude, and, of course, holiday cheer.” – Kathryn Leigh Scott (Actor/Author/Book Publisher)

“Herbie J Pilato captures the universal spirit of Christmas, the time of the year that spreads joy and good feelings brings families together, delights children with expectation, and warms the hearts of people everywhere.” – Richard Michaels (Director/Producer, Bewitched/Script Supervisor, Leave it to Beaver)

"Such a warm, relatable story. Well done.” – Kathy Coleman (Actor, Land of the Lost/Author, Run, Holly Run)

"I didn't realize how much I have in common with Herbie J Pilato until I read his 12 Best Secrets of Christmas. Warm and fuzzy, sweet and intelligent, and full of humor, this masterpiece proves that people of all cultures have a common unifying trait, thread, and bond of love." – Irene Tsu (Actor, Star Trek, Wonder Woman/Author, A Water Color Dream: The Many Lives of Irene Tsu)

Jerry Houser, Herbie J Pilato, Caryn Richman, Dean ButlerPhoto byAndrew Perry

