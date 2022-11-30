Dr. Oz and His Potential Return to the TV Talk Show Circuit

Herbie J Pilato

Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz once had a good thing going as a best-selling author and the host of his own successful syndicated TV talk show.

But then he got into politics, and according to Yahoo! News, and the Jezebel media outlet, Oz wants to get his TV show back. That's after pursuing what journalist Susan Rinkunas described as "a deeply embarrassing run for Senate in Pennsylvania." Oz does not reside in Pennsylvania, and spent close to $27 million of his own money, before losing the state by a bigger margin than Donald Trump did in 2020. "The whole thing was a spectacular self-own," Rinkunas wrote. "Now this man is reportedly desperate to get back on TV, and the industry is not particularly interested in his comeback."

“No one in the mainstream will touch him,” a source told RadarOnline. “You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television.”

As Rinkunas further reported for Jezebel, "The Dr. Oz Show got canceled last year shortly after he announced his campaign."

RadarOnline reports that Oz is “groveling to everyone he knows” in order to revive his daytime talk show about health, but the effort has been dead on arrival, much like his political career. His former producers reportedly won’t talk to him, and Radar characterized him as “too toxic” for TV.

Another source told RadarOnline: “He can’t even get a word with his former producers. Dr. Oz is a social creature who likes to hear himself talk, and it’s beginning to dawn on him that he’s just [not] wanted in Hollywood circles anymore.” Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions produced his show for all 13 seasons, and Oprah endorsed Oz’s opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), in the final days of the race.

RadarOnline documents that the campaign harmed damaged Oz’s character, as various members of the press chronicled his medical advice and overt-political aspirations.

But as Rinkunas revealed, "...it’s not just his history as an insanely rich quack that compromised him—it was also the damaging reporting that his medical research killed more than 300 dogs, him speaking at a high-dollar fundraiser in front of Hitler’s car, and his stupid comments about abortion."

Rinkunas said, "The Wrap published a similar story about a potential Oz comeback and mentioned that the views he touted on the campaign trail would be a hard sell for daytime TV viewers, who are mostly women:

"But many analysts agreed he would have [to] tone down some of his extreme right-wing views, particularly his support of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights, to restore his appeal to a mainstream audience—especially the female-skewing demographic that is the core of daytime TV viewership."

Rinkunas also reported, "There’s a chance he could pivot to conservative media, but RadarOnline said that while Oz 'impressed' execs at Fox News and Newsmax, neither network has made him an offer. He will likely make appearances on right-wing networks, though that may not go over very well since, you know, he lost."

“The last thing that conservatives want to hear right now is Dr. Oz giving political advice,” as Fox News contributor Joe Concha told The Wrap. “I’m not sure a lot of people want to be hearing from Dr. Oz after losing what would have been — if he won that, Republicans could have taken over the Senate.”

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
12205 followers

