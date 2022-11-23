Gene Perret: "Carol Burnett Show" Writer Dies at 85

Gene Perret Photo by azquotes.com

He was responsible for some of the funniest lines in television history. He worked with some of the greatest comedians and actors of all time. He made his mark in pop culture history.

His name was Gene Perret, and he succumbed to liver cancer on November 15, 2022, at 85 years of age.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perret was an Emmy-winning comedy writer/producer who worked on The Carol Burnett Show, which featured Burnett and co-stars Harvey Korman, Lyle Waggoner, Vicki Lawrence, and Tim Conway. Perret also had penned jokes for Bob Hope for almost thirty years.

As his daughter Linda Perret told The Hollywood Reporter, the talented scribe died November 15, 2022, of liver failure at his home in Westlake Village.

During his 50-year career, the South Philadelphia native also wrote for two Conway shows, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, All in the Family, Welcome Back, Kotter, Three’s Company, CPO Sharkey, Gimme a Break!, Love, American Style, and What’s Happening!!

As Mike Barnes of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, Perret was "an analytical expert when it came to comedy." He joined the Burnett series in 1973 and served as a staff writer on that iconic CBS variety program for its last five years.

As The Hollywood Reporter further documents, Perret collaborated with Hope for more than 25 years, writing for his TV specials and USO Christmas tours. He accompanied the iconic comedian on several of his global journeys to entertain the troops before Hope retired in the 1990s.

"Born on April 3, 1937, Eugene Richard Perret went to work for General Electric in 1956 and got laughs during a roast of his boss at a party. He sent jokes to Slappy White and Phyllis Diller, who hired him and encouraged him to write full-time.

“If you saw the kind of engineer I was, you’d know that going into comedy was a natural progression,” he said.

"Perret quit engineering in 1969," wrote Barnes in The Hollywood Reporter, "...and moved with his family to Los Angeles."

After winning gigs on The Jim Nabors Hour, The Tim Conway Show, and Laugh-In, he later wrote for specials starring John Ritter and Helen Reddy and produced episodes of Kotter, Three’s Company, and the 1980-81 Conway series.

Barnes also explained how Perret wrote over 32 books, including the influential Comedy Writing Step by Step and The Comedy Writing Workbook, and hosted workshops for young writers and comedians.

The Hollywood Reporter concluded that Perret was "a mentor to many; he was honored by the South Philadelphia Walk of Fame in 2013. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joanne (she and Perret first met in kindergarten, were in the same class through 8th grade, and were reintroduced by a former classmate after attending separate high schools); children Joe, Terry, Carole, and Linda, his co-author on several books; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren."

The kind of humor that Perret provided most likely will never be seen or heard again. His talent was of its time. There will never be another Carol Burnett Show, and there will never be another Gene Perret.