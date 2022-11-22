Dana Plato: Her Tragic Life and Suicide

Herbie J Pilato

Dana Plato

Life in Hollywood is not always as glamorous as it seems. Through the years, many actors, writers, directors, producers, and others associated with the entertainment industry have caved to the pressures of Tinseltown; unable to deal with the high levels of pressure that comes with the prestige.

The late actress Dana Plato was one such individual.

Plato is best known for playing Kimberly Drummond on the NBC classic '70s TV sitcom Diff’rent Strokes. But she is also known for having lived a turbulent life. The family show also starred Gary Coleman, another child star whose life ended much too soon. The series further featured former child-star Todd Bridges, who fortunately managed to escape the struggles that more times than not come with being in the spotlight from a young age. Conrad Bain played the TV father to all three actors, while the show itself gave birth to another popular sitcom: The Facts of Life.

That show was based on a group of friends of Kimberly Drummond, Plato's character.

As documented on Heavy.com and Biography.com, at just 13 years old Plato was once given a choice: pursue skating or acting. She chose the latter, and in 1978, began working in the entertainment industry. Her first role was Kimberly Drummond on Diff’rent Strokes, and by then she was already abusing alcohol and hard drugs. Heavy.com said she was dismissed from Diff’rent Strokes in 1984 for an unplanned pregnancy. After that, "Plato hit hard times. She received breast implants and posed in Playboy and could only find work in B-movies. Then she couldn’t even get those and wound up working in dry cleaners and robbed a video store at gunpoint. After that, she began working in softcore porn."

According to Biography.com, Plato alleged that her accountant had stolen most of her money. Left with few financial means, she resorted to robbing a Las Vegas video store in 1991 with a pellet gun. Plato was sentenced to five years probation but was arrested when she was found to be forging prescriptions for valium.

Only one day prior to her demise, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show and claimed she was clean and sober and attempting to get back into acting. The New York Post reported how she told Stern that she was sober and no longer on drugs. Although the interview started well, Plato was soon confronted with abusive calls from listeners who believed she was under the influence (via Popdust).

The actress soon became anxiety-ridden and defensive. Eventually, Stern asked if she would take a drug test, and asked for a sample of her hair. Plato agreed but the hair was never tested. A day after the interview, on May 8, 1999, 34-year-old Plato died. She was found in her RV while visiting family in Oklahoma. AP News writes that she had overdosed on a painkiller and valium. Due to her prior suicidal tendencies and the high level of drugs in her system, her death was ruled a suicide. Tragically, Plato's son, Tyler, would also commit suicide days before the 11th anniversary of his mother's death in 2010 (via Today.com). 

[Note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).]

Comments / 1

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
