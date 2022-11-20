Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and Career

[Wikipedia Commons]

According to Factinate.com, "Joan Crawford was born a Southern belle in San Antonio, Texas, but her life was nothing like the glamorous romp we know it as today. The star’s real birth name was the far more modest “Lucille Fay LeSueur,” and her parents Thomas and Anna struggled to make ends meet for their young family. Before long, the young girl would know immense tragedy."

As Factinate.com goes on to explain, "when Crawford was just a 10-month-old baby, her father dealt her a heartbreaking blow. Thomas abandoned his family entirely, moving to a different city and leaving Crawford’s mother scrambling. She eventually re-married opera house manager Henry J. Cassin, but the union would be both a minor blessing…and a terrible curse."

As detailed on Biography.com, "Crawford was born Lucille Fay LeSueur in San Antonio, Texas, on March 23, 1905 (though some sources have reported her birth date as 1904). Her parents separated before she was born, and her mother later married theater owner Harry Cassin. Crawford would come to be known as Billie Cassin growing up, and periodically throughout her entertainment career.

"After her mother and stepfather split, Crawford attended two private schools, where she worked on the premises to pay for tuition while also being treated harshly, receiving corporal punishment for perceived misdeeds. Because of her workload, she was unable to attend classes and her scholastic record was faked."

According to Biography.com, "after a short time at Stephens College, Crawford left to pursue a dancing career, a pastime to which she'd dedicated herself. She eventually danced in the Broadway show Innocent Eyes, and in 1925 started to work onscreen for MGM. She starred in a number of silent films during this period and was given the name 'Joan Crawford' from a magazine contest sponsored by the studio. The actress hit it big with the smash Our Dancing Daughters (1928), in which she played a rich, lovelorn girl who moves to Charleston."

Biography.com said, "A prolific and long-lasting film career was to follow, with Crawford ultimately going on to star in more than five dozen films. She took on talking roles with projects like Hollywood Revue (1929) and Grand Hotel (1932), and her dancing skills were prominently displayed with Fred Astaire in Dancing Lady (1933). Clark Gable was also featured and was a recurring co-star in works like Possessed (1931) and Strange Cargo (1940)."

As further chronicled on Biography.com, Crawford’s life was "a battle against the world and her personal issues. She wasn’t able to have children, but she adopted 5 children. Later, she proved to be a troubled mother and struggled to keep her children happy. These are the name of her children, and the year she adopted them: Christina, 1940; Christopher, 1942; Christopher, 1943; Catherine, 1947, and Cynthia, 1947."

VelventRope.com said Crawford's son Christopher, was "taken back by his mother not very long after the adoption. Catherine and Cynthia were twin sisters. Not much is known about the children after Crawford’s death but Christina stayed known to the world due to her memoir, Mommie Dearest."

That book was significantly controversial, VelventRope.com observed, "as Christina painted a very negative image of her mother. While she claims in her memoir that Crawford was a controlling mother with no care for her kids and all her attention on fame, Catherine and Cynthia completely disagreed with these claims. There could be some credibility to the claims though. Crawford specifically disinherited Catherine and Christopher and all of her earnings and assets were given to charity."

According to VelvetRope.com, shortly before she died in 1977, Crawford's net worth was $8 million. "That may seem like a small amount, but $8 million in 1977 is equivalent to $33 million today. She was among the highest-paid female actresses in Hollywood. While she had completely disinherited Christopher and Christina, after a lawsuit, they were able to get $55,000 from her estate."

Assuredly, at least in Crawford's case, money did not buy her happiness.