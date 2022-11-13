Dustin Diamond of "Saved By The Bell": A Tragic Hollywood Tale

[omg.blog]

He was beloved for years as one of TV's kindest nerds. But his life was cut too short.

It's been almost two years since Dustin Diamond, one of the stars of the 1990's TV show, Saved by the Bell, died at the age of 44 in February 2021. That was less than a month after being diagnosed with stage IV small cell carcinoma. “In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," his rep Roger Paul told Us Magazine at the time. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

According to CNN.com, Saved by the Bell, a teen-geared series, had recently been reimagined by the Peacock streaming service with some of the original stars, minus Diamond.

The actor had rattled the cage with his 2009 backstage memoir Behind the Bell. He had also faced some legal troubles, serving three months in jail for stabbing a man during a 2014 altercation at a bar in Wisconsin.

As CNN.com had also reported, Diamond made several appearances in reality shows over the years, including Celebrity Fit Club, Celebrity Boxing 2, and Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

At the time of his demise, Diamond’s Bell costars, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, and Tiffany Thiessen, paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius,” Gosselaar tweeted. “My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

“Dustin, you will be missed my man,” Lopez wrote on Instagram. “The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on.”

“I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing,” Thiessen wrote in an Instagram post. “Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted. Godspeed Dustin.

As the New York Post chronicled in August of 2022, six months before Diamond passed away, he was forced to put his longtime home in Port Washington, Wisconsin up for sale after a bank threatened foreclosure for unpaid dues. More than two years later, on May 27, 2022, it finally sold for $276,400 to a real estate developer with plans of tearing down the structure and turning it into some type of commercial property.

The New York Post said Diamond owed $269,326 to Wells Fargo, records show. He had initially put a $68,000 down payment on the home back in 2003 when he purchased the four-bedroom property for $340,000.

Before his death, Diamond revealed in an interview with TMZ he did comprehend how he owed such a large amount sum and that a busted water main had flooded his basement and made him lose three decades of memories.

“Foreclosure means nothing when a house is destroyed…with my items I’ve lost,” Diamond said at the time. “It now feels like Wells Fargo is trying to kick me when I’m down.”