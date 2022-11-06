"A Magical Christmas Village" Shines with Marlo Thomas and Alison Sweeney on the Hallmark Channel

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yekZ7_0j062ih900
Alison Sweeney and Marlo Thomas star in the Hallmark Channel TV-movie, "A Magical Christmas Village"[Hallmark Media]

In 1977, iconic actress Marlo Thomas appeared in the now classic Christmas TV-movie, It Happened One Christmas, which was a remake of the legendary 1944 Jimmy Stewart feature film, It's A Wonderful Life.

Decades later, Thomas returns to the small screen in the Hallmark Channel's charming new holiday tale, A Magical Christmas Village. The film also stars Hallmark veteran actress Alison Sweeney, who also serves as executive producer, while Luke Macfarlane, Maria Meadows, and Maesa Nicholson present their own delightful brand of likability.

It's nothing less than magical to see Thomas back on TV, where she starred from 1966 to 1971 on That Girl, her ground-breaking ABC sitcom. With That Girl, which co-starred the late Ted Bessel, Thomas paved the way for female empowerment, playing aspiring actress Ann Marie, one of TV's first independent career women.

In 2022, with a contemporary take and a dash of nostalgia, Thomas makes her mark in A Magical Christmas Village. Her pristine comedic timing and wit remain razor-sharp, as she delivers a mesmerizing, near-mystical performance with the perfect balance of sweet drama.

In a romantic tale with a poignant family twist, Thomas plays the idealistic widowed mother to Sweeney's single, more practical-minded daughter, and grandmother to the starry-eyed if slightly cynical Nicholson. In the process, the generational gap not only closes but its dynamic expands for the better - just in time for the holidays.

Colorful and cheery as can be, but not saccharine, A Magical Christmas Village brings to light its multi-layered message for every age. Modern life and love, in any form, are about patience, authenticity, and economics. The movie takes a realistic approach to storytelling while its measured dose of fantasy gingerly teeters between wish fulfillment and coincidence.

The on-screen result? It takes the entire cast and production team to make A Magical Christmas Village work - and work it does.

Off-screen, Thomas is married to TV talk show pioneer Phil Donahue and is the daughter of actor/entertainer Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Today, she carries on her father's legacy with the nonprofit organization that has for years helped countless cancer-strick children and their families.

In addition to her starring role in That Girl, Thomas has made several TV guest appearances on shows such as Friends (playing Jennifer Aniston’s mom), Law & Order, and The New Normal, while her feature films include: L.O.L. (2012), Playing Mona Lisa (2000), In the Spirit (1990), Thieves (1977) and Jenny (1970).

Some of Thomas' many heralded accomplishments include four Emmys (with a total of 9 nominations). She is the recipient of The Peabody, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy; has been inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame; was awarded the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom (in recognition of her artistic and philanthropic efforts) by President Barack Obama at a White House ceremony, and was honored with a building in her name as part of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (with Hillary Clinton presiding at the building’s ribbon-cutting).

The talented, also multi-hyphenate Sweeney, is a reality show host, director, and author who is best known for her portrayal of Samantha 'Sami' Brady on NBC's long-running daytime soap Days of Our Lives (which now streams on Peacock). She played the part from 1993 to 2014 and earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, four Soap Opera Digest Awards and a Fan Voted Daytime Emmy Award. After making sporadic appearances since then, she returned to Lives as a series regular in 2021. For the last twenty-two years, Sweeney has been married to David Sanov, with whom she has two children.

Click here for continued viewings of A Magical Christmas Village on the Hallmark Channel.

