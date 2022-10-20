Opinion: Finding Your Purpose

[TakeMyHandingCoaching.com]

Do you need evidence in life that you are exactly where you need to be on your journey?

Well, I’ve got news for you:

You receive that kind of instruction and clarity all the time.

You just have to be open to it.

We have to be on the lookout for the little winks and signs from the Universe that tell us that we have someone watching over us — and that we are exactly where we should be (even when we think otherwise).

Below are a few personal examples.

EXHIBIT A: “The Dream Car”

In the spring of 2013, I purchased what I thought was my dream car.

But after three days, I realized it was ridiculously priced, and a gas guzzler to boot, so after the three-day grace period, I returned it, and the dealer returned my down payment.

A short time later, I purchased another vehicle, but after driving it an entire weekend, the dealer called me on Monday and said they claimed they misquoted the price for the car, and that I needed to pay $100.00 more a month. I rejected their claim and returned the car, and the dealer returned my down payment.

A short time after that, I chose a third vehicle. Like the previous two cars, it was beautiful and stylish. But this time, the “sticker” price meant something totally different. Meaning, the price was right, and I “stuck” with the price I was originally quoted.

Additionally, this third vehicle was one of the safest models on the road. In fact, it was so safe, that at the beginning of the summer of 2015, when I was rear-ended in an accident that was not my fault, the vehicle saved my life.

While it was being repaired, the insurance company of the other driver paid for a rental car for me. This rental car happened to be an edition of the original “dream car” I had originally purchased; the same color and everything…which is black on black. All the cars mentioned here, in fact, were black and black.

Anyway, as I drove the rental edition of what I thought was my dream car, I realized how rough and hard it drove, nowhere near as smooth as the vehicle that I ended up purchasing and retaining and saving my life.

Funny how life works sometimes, uh?

EXHIBIT B: “The Matched Set”

When that third new car was rear-ended in a traffic accident, I was shaken up a little bit, and heartbroken, but gratefully, and ultimately, I walked away from the collision unharmed, without a scratch.

Unfortunately, my vehicle was not so fortunate.

A day or so later, while the car was being repaired (by the insurance company of the driver who banged into me), I found myself at that local rental company, where I was forced to lease a temporary car (an expense which, again, was paid for by the other driver).

While I’m standing in line, this very attractive young woman was standing next to me, I noticed we were dressed in exactly the same manner:

We both were wearing yellow upper garments, while our lower garments, her slacks, and my shorts, were white.

I turned to her, smiled, and said, “I see you got the memo” [on dressing alike].

We laughed and posed for a picture, and I took it all as a sign and a wink from the Universe that, while an “accident” brought me to that moment, there are no “accidents” in life.

EXHIBIT C: What a “Little Bird” Told Me

The newspaper clipping below is from 1996 and was published in the Democrat and Chronicle, the daily paper in my hometown of Rochester, New York.

The article illustrates, fully and exactly, one of the many instances during which I listened to and followed through with various “guidelines,” and aforementioned “messages” and “whispers” from that the Universe gives me on a daily basis.

Give it a read, and then move on to reading Exhibit D, following the photo of the newspaper clipping.

[Herbie J Pilato/Democrat and Chronicle]

EXHIBIT D: “The Phone Man”

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

But that all changed one day when — in serving as a primary caregiver for my Mom, I met “The Phone Man” who delivered a very important message.

That’s right: “The Phone Man.”

At the time, circa 2004, I was frustrated with my life and career. I was 45 years old and an accomplished author and TV producer, but I had nothing of what this world calls secure. I was caring for my Mom, after years of doing the same for my Dad, and it was rewarding to do so. But I felt lost and distant from where I thought I should be in life.

Most of my friends, colleagues and extended family members were married with children, homes, and financial stability. I had none of that.

And I felt stuck.

Until I met The Phone Man.

Following are the details.

Moving

I had just moved from Los Angeles back to my hometown of Rochester, New York, to be there for my Mom. I had made that move before, back and forth between L.A. and Rochester, trying to balance both worlds.

But this time, it was different. It seemed for keeps to stay in Rochester. My Mom needed me more than ever. And there was no way around it. By 2004, she was in her early 80s, her memory was failing, and her body was slowly breaking down. She was relatively healthy most of her life — but things had changed.

So, I decided to get an apartment close to hers, where I could keep a better watch. But in truth, I resented it.

Again, until I met The Phone Man.

Voice Male

The Phone Man was scheduled for one day to install a new landline phone.

That’s what people mostly used in those days.

Landlines.

And when The Phone Man finally arrived, he noticed that was frustrated about something, though he was not sure about what.

“What’s wrong?” he asks.

I’m like, “Uh? What does this guy care about? And why should he care?”

“You seem disturbed,” he pressed.

“Yeah,” I finally admitted and gave in to his query. “I am.”

“Tell me about it.”

“Well, quite frankly — I feel like my life is at a stand-still. I’ve got all this talent. I can sing, dance, act, write, produce — and I’m stuck here in my hometown, watching over my mother.”

“You got it all wrong,” he said.

“What do you mean?”

“You speak of your talents as an actor, a writer, a singer, and so forth. But you neglect to mention your most other talents…your most precious talents.”

“And what would those be?”

“Your compassion. Your caring heart. Your ability to communicate with people like you have known them your entire life. You are talking to me now in that way. That is a gift.”

Yowser!

I was blown away. I had never defined my ability to communicate or my compassion, for that matter, as any of my talents. But that’s exactly what they are.

And these are talents that each of us has — talents that can lead us in a new direction…with a stronger purpose for our lives — a clearer purpose.

Our life purpose is not just “making the grade” in school…becoming “Employee of the Month,” or writing our first book.

Those things are great and wonderful and important. But in the big scheme of things, not so much.

Because our most important life purpose is to love.

Sounds corny, uh?

Maybe so. But it also happens to be true — in the big and little schemes of things.

Good Karma

To help drive the point home, what follows is a recap of a generic post/placard I saw somewhere online. It just seemed to fit. The title of the post was “Good Karma,” it was subtitled, “Note to Self,” and here’s how it went:

“What is my purpose in life, I asked the Void.” [Yes, Void.]

“What if I told you that you fulfilled it when you took an extra hour to talk to that kid about his life? said the Voice.” [Yes, Voice.]

“Or when you paid for that young couple in the restaurant? Or when you saved that dog in traffic? Or when you tied your father’s hoes for him?”

“Your problem is that you equate your purpose with goal-based achievement. The Universe isn’t interested in your achievements…just your heart. When you choose to act out of kindness, compassion, and love, you are already aligned with your true purpose.

“No need to look any further.”

Dang — that sounded an awful lot like The Phone Man, right?

And that’s when I decided to share all of these thoughts with you, about my cars, and the subsequent “no accidents.”

I hope it all helps you like all of those experiences — and The Phone Man — helped me.

Closing Thoughts

We each have our talents and various reasons for coming into the world.

It’s up to us to take charge of our lives and be sure we become everything we are supposed to become before we leave this world.

For years, I’ve been an advocate for tuning into these instructions on “what to do next.”

The following are specific criteria in order for it all to work:

1] You have to be open to the messages

2] You should not ignore the guidelines

3] You should follow through with the instructions

Because if you don’t follow through, if you ignore these “whispers” from the Universe, you:

1] Do yourself a great disservice by denying your destiny

2] Deny the Universe of what you were born to do

3] Deny all of those who would benefit from the fulfillment of your dreams.

Be terrific today, and every day.

And thank you for reading.