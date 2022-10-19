The Squat: A Healthy Exercise

[cb.physicaltherapy.com]

SQUAT.

That's right.

You heard that right: SQUAT.

If your doctor says it's ok for you to do, if you're physically able and capable, then SQUATTING is a healthy thing to do. Even if you're just walking around the house...or reaching down for something in the bottom kitchen cupboard; if you're just tossing something in the trash...or even just picking up something from the floor.

You can squat while you doing all of that and more.

According to DrHealthBenefits.com, and HealthLine.com, squatting is one of the healthiest exercises and forms of calisthenics that you can perform and it is completely cost-effective. There are several benefits to performing the exercise, and you don't have to join a gym to do it, and again, it doesn't cost you a dime. That mean's it's FREE to do.

As documented on DrHealthBenefits.com, squatting may be done anywhere. The squat "is an easy exercise that could be done anywhere. If you love running or jogging you still need to go out to do that or you should use the treadmill to do it at home. However, you don’t need to go out or use any equipment to squat because you could do it anywhere you want like in your bedroom right after you wake up in the morning or in your office room just whenever you feel like want to do it."

As further explained on DrHealthBenefits.com, "Modern people usually don’t care about how much money they should pay for gym’s membership because they know the importance of being fit. Unfortunately, most of them only use the membership whenever they have time and in the end, it is just a waste. That’s why the squat is considered to be cheap exercise because you don’t need to go to the gym to do it."

DrHealthBenefits.com also recommends squatting as a daily exercise. The squat "is easy to do and even you don’t need a professional trainer to squat. Besides that, it is also recommended for daily exercise along with jogging or jumping. However, even before you do the running and jumping, you are recommended to squat first because once your legs muscles are accustomed to squat and then running and jumping will be much easier."

According to HealthLine.com, "The squat is a fundamental movement pattern that requires multiple joint and muscle integration. Babies squat perfectly. And then we unlearn this in favor of bending over. As a dynamic strength training exercise, squats require several muscles in your upper and lower body to work together simultaneously."

"Many of these muscles help power you through daily tasks such as walking, climbing stairs, bending, or carrying heavy loads," HealthLine.com relays. "They also help you perform athletic-related activities."

"Adding squats to your workouts can help boost your exercise performance, decrease your risk of injury, and keep you moving more easily throughout the day."

As HealthLine.com concludes, "If there’s one exercise that has the ability to challenge most of the muscles in your body, it’s the squat."

For more information about squatting, visit DrHealthBenefits.com, or HealthLine.com.