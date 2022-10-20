Actor Louis Herthum ("Westworld," "Longmire") Recalls Working With Angela Lansbury On "Murder, She Wrote"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcXct_0idLtrId00
Angela Lansbury is surrounded by "Murder, She Wrote" cast members including [from left]: Ron Masak, Louis Herthum, and William Windom[Courtesy of Louis Herthum]

[Note: This article features never-before-published commentary from actor Louis Herthum, based on an exclusive interview with author Herbie J Pilato.]

For 11 seasons on CBS-TV, Angela Lansbury, the beloved, award-winning, and revered actress from the stage and screen, portrayed mystery writer-turned-detective Jessica Fletcher on the hit mystery drama, Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996).

From 1949 to 2003, Lansbury, who passed away on October 11, 2022, at age 96, was married to producer/director Peter Shaw, until his demise in 2003. They raised three children: David Charles Shaw (from Shaw’s previous relationship with Mercia Squires), Anthony Pullen Shaw, and daughter Deidre Angela Shaw.

Along with Bruce Lansbury, Angela’s brother (who died in 2017), Peter, David, and Anthony Shaw (under the umbrella of Corymore Productions) produced Murder, She Wrote with Universal Television.

For the last five seasons of Murder, She Wrote, acclaimed actor Louis Herthum (HBO’s Westworld and True Blood, Longmire on Netflix, and countless other TV, film, and stage productions) was cast in the semi-regular character of Deputy Andy Broom, who presided over the fictional city of Cabot Cove, Maine, Jessica Fletcher’s hometown. For Herthum, playing Deputy Andy was an early break-out role for the actor, which followed two initial guest appearances on the series.

Now, in the following, exclusive interview, Herthum reflects back on what it was like to work with Lansbury on her iconic series, which featured other Murder, She Wrote recurring actors Ron Masak (who played Sheriff Mort Metzger), and William Windom (Dr. Seth Hazlett), and a host of distinguished guest actors from every generation.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HJP: What are your fondest memories of Angela Lansbury?

LH: There are so many. But one of the firsts was right after I started the show as Deputy Andy, Jessica won a Golden Globe award for playing Jessica Fletcher. I think I had done one episode as Andy and I sent her a telegram congratulating her. When I was next on set, we were shooting out at Jaws Lake [CA] and I feel two hands gently placed on my shoulders from behind. And before I could turn around, I heard that very familiar voice say, ‘Thank you so much for the telegram, Louis. I appreciate it.’ There was something very special about that moment for me. She made me feel special because of how she did it. It was so sweet.

HJP: What was it like to work on the set with her?

LH: She was very professional as one can imagine but at the same time, made sure everything remained fun. And of course, when she entered the set, it was always as if the Queen had arrived. And I don’t mean because of anything she did, it was because of the enormous respect she demanded merely by her presence. She was majestic.

HJP: How was Angela with the guest stars on Murder, She Wrote?

LH: Lovely. Always treated them as ‘ole friends,’ many of whom were just that. She was even nice to a few who were less than friendly to the crew, including one very famous one at that. But she was friendly to everyone who worked on the show, even those who had very small parts. I can remember once there was an elderly man who had, maybe one or two lines. The scene was with Angela, Ron [Masak], Bill [Windom], and myself. The man was speaking to Angela/Jessica and he could not get the line out. He kept messing it up every time, and I mean like...about 10 times. She was so patient and he finally got it out with her encouragement of saying things like, That was fine...and...Take your time, etc. I think he was just so star-struck that he froze up, but she put him at ease.

HJP: Why do you think was she so beloved on any set she worked on?

LH: Again...she was like the Queen arriving on the scene. ‘Regal’ is the word that comes to mind when I always describe her. As with anyone who is beloved, it is earned. She earned every bit of [that kind of respect] by simply being who she was. She never had any pretense at all. And of course, she treated her employees like family. She was surrounded by many family members, which I applaud her for. They were also lovely people. Her sons Anthony, and David, and of course, her beloved husband Peter Shaw. Peter was a quiet man but also someone who commanded respect just with his presence.

HJP: Did she ever talk about any of her classic performances in films and movies?

LH: I don’t recall her talking about any, though I do remember her singing a few tunes from some of her famous stage roles. I also remember her doing a few dance moves while singing. She was really playful and fun to be around. Of course, she was the executive producer of the series. So, there was a serious side to her as well. So, that position certainly garnered her great respect.

HJP: How special do you think Murder, She Wrote was to her?

LH: Oh, I think it was very, very special. The way I know this would be from the way it ended. As many may or may not know, CBS owned Sunday night. You had 60 Minutes followed by Murder, She Wrote, and then the CBS Sunday Night Movie ended the evening. Murder, She Wrote was one of the Top Ten Shows from season 2 until season 11, winning, I think something like 18 to 20 million viewers every episode. The only reason it was not in the Top 10 in season 12 was that CBS made the absolutely ill-conceived decision to move the show to Thursday night. There she was up against NBC's Must See TV line-up including Friends, etc. The show dropped to Number 42, as I recall, somewhere in there. And well, obviously that was not an easy pill to swallow and would not be for any actor who had made such a successful run for the network. They replaced the show with Cybill Shepherd’s half-hour comedy [Cybill, 1995-1998]. I do know CBS had asked Angela to do a season 13 but she would only agree to it if they put her back on Sunday night. They did not. So, she ended the show....on her terms.

HJP: Why is Murder, She Wrote so beloved?

LH: For all of the reasons I’ve mentioned. Angela was an icon and not only that, she was so beloved by so many for so many years that they felt they knew her. And in a way, they did. Because she was so much like Jessica in real life. And people could see that.

HJP: Do you have any other special memories or insight that you would to share in your experience of working with Angela Lansbury or on Murder, She Wrote, in general?

LH: I will just say this…working on Murder, She Wrote was my first big break and I will always be so incredibly grateful to Angela for allowing me to take that ride for those last five seasons of his series. But I have to also thank her son, Anthony Shaw for continuing to bring me back to the show after my first appearance in Season 5 and then again in Season 6. Then two years later, he brought me back to play Deputy Andy for the last five seasons. The countless guest stars who I was able to meet and work with were incredible. Some of my favorites were, Bradford Dillman, Wings Hauser, Susan Blakely, Katherine Cannon, Paul Gleason, my friend Elliot Gould, Julie Adams, Mary Crosby, Ed Nelson, Chad Everett, Jerry Orbach, Robert Vaughn, Robert Culp, and too many more. And of course, working with Ron Masak and William Windom on every Cabot Cove episode was the icing on the cake!

