[clickamericana.com]

There would be no generic "Hollywood" without the legendary George Eastman of the famed Eastman Kodak Company.

Eastman created the camera, and what would Hollywood be without cameras?

Unfortunately, Eastman lived a very challenging life.

As documented on Biography.com, "George Eastman invented the Kodak camera, helping make photography accessible to the public. His company remains one of the largest in the industry."

In 1880, Eastman opened the Eastman Dry Plate and Film Company. His first camera, the Kodak, was sold in 1888 and consisted of a box camera with 100 exposures. Later he offered the first Brownie camera, which was intended for children. By 1927, Eastman Kodak was the largest U.S. company in the industry. But Eastman committed suicide in 1932.

As Biography.com further notes, Eastman was born July 12, 1854, in Waterville, New York, and was named after his father George Washington Eastman. George Sr. had established a small business school, Eastman Commercial College, in Rochester, New York, where he relocated the family in 1860. But he died suddenly when Eastman was only eight-years-old. One of the young Eastman's two older sisters was wheelchair-bound from polio and died when Eastman was 16.

According to Britannica.com, after his education in the public schools of Rochester, "Eastman worked briefly for an insurance company and a bank. In 1880 he perfected a process of making dry plates for photography and organized the Eastman Dry Plate and Film Company for their manufacture. The first Kodak (a name he coined) camera was placed on the market in 1888. It was a simple handheld box camera containing a 100-exposure roll of film that used paper negatives. Consumers sent the entire camera back to the manufacturer for developing, printing, and reloading when the film was used up; the company’s slogan was “You press the button, we do the rest.” In 1889 Eastman introduced roll film on a transparent base, which has remained the standard for film. In 1892 he reorganized the business as the Eastman Kodak Company. Eight years later he introduced the Brownie camera, which was intended for use by children and sold for one dollar. By 1927 Eastman Kodak had a virtual monopoly of the photographic industry in the United States, and it has continued to be one of the largest American companies in its field.

As chronicled on ClickAmericana.com, Eastman is to this day often referred to as “the father of photography,” as well as "a clever inventor, entrepreneur, a shrewd businessman — and, in his later years, a generous philanthropist."

After relinquishing his daily management of Kodak to become its treasurer, ClickAmericana.com records that "Eastman spent much of his later years returning a good portion of the fortune he had amassed to the community — especially in and around Rochester."

The site also notes how "Eastman had made large donations to the University of Rochester, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the Rochester Institute of Technology — the latter naming a building on campus after him in recognition [of] his generosity."

Sadly, ClickAmericana.com documents, "Eastman was plagued by chronic pain in his final years, most likely from what modern doctors would diagnose as lumbar spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal. Whatever the root cause, it made it difficult for him to stand and reduced his walk to a slow, painful shuffle. Finally deciding to take matters into his own hands, Eastman ended his life with a single gunshot to the heart on March 14, 1932, at the age of 77."

ClickAmericana.com concluded how Eastman left a handwritten suicide note, which along with his death certificate, is on display at George Eastman House museum in Rochester.

According to the death certificate, Eastman's cause of death was: “Suicide by shooting self in heart with a revolver while temporarily insane.”

Eastman was cremated, with his resting on the grounds of Kodak Park (now known as Eastman Business Park) in Rochester which, as ClickAmerica.com describes as "the site of the empire he created."