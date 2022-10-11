A Closer Look At Plums

Herbie J Pilato

According to NaturalFoodSeries.com, when fresh, the fruit is called a plum; when dried it's a prune when dried. But, it's "scientifically categorized as Prunus Domestica – the mouth-watering plums belong to the Subgenus Prunus family. The fruit has American, Japanese, European, and Damson varieties and is consumed widely across the world."

In general, NaturaFoodSeries.com documents that the health benefits of plums are vast, including "promoting weight loss, supporting a healthy pregnancy, promoting blood flow, preventing macular degeneration, promoting cellular health, fighting cancerous cells, preventing influenza, maintaining psychological health, boosting metabolic rate, helps absorb iron, helps balance electrolyte, promote flawless skin, and restore hair shine."

NaturalFoodSeries.com also documents that the consumption of organic plums on a daily basis can provide numerous other benefits. "The cancer-preventing properties are what distinguish this wonderful fruit from others. A single serving of tangy-flavored plums is also essential to give your energy levels a quick boost."

According to WebMD.com, plums have Vitamin C, which "helps your body heal, build muscle, and form blood vessels. It's great for your eyes, too."

WebMD.com says other health benefits of plums are as follows:

  • Heart disease. Phytochemicals and nutrients in plums lower the inflammation that triggers heart disease.
  • Anxiety. A plum a day may keep anxiety away. When your antioxidants are low, anxiety can be high.
  • Constipation Relief. Plums, like prunes, can also help keep things moving through your system. They have a lot of sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that acts as a natural laxative.
  • High blood pressure and stroke. The potassium in plums is good for blood pressure control in two ways. It helps your body get rid of sodium when you pee, and it lessens tension in the walls of your blood vessels. When your blood pressure is lower, your odds of getting a stroke go down.
  • Rich in antioxidants. These substances protect the body against cell and tissue damage that can lead to diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer.
  • Reduce blood sugar. Plums are chock full of fiber, which helps slow down a blood sugar spike after you eat carbs. They can also boost your body’s production of adiponectin, a hormone that helps regulate your blood sugar levels.
  • Bone health. Research on animals shows prunes (dried plums) may help reduce bone loss, and may even reverse it.

As WebMD.com went on to explain further, "You'll find plums in the grocery store and at farmers markets from May to October, though their peak season is July to August. Look for firm plums that have a slight 'give' when you squeeze them gently. If your plum ripens before you're ready to eat it, put it in the fridge."

"If you need it to ripen quickly," WebMD.com documents, "keep your plum in a paper bag at room temperature overnight or up to 3 days. Plums freeze well. Just remove the pit first."

According to WebMD.com, plums are also "great raw, roasted, poached, grilled, or sautéed." The website also offers these other ideas with regard to plums:

  • Work plums into salads.
  • Cut them up with other stone fruits for fresh fruit salsa.
  • Add a slice of plum to your water or tea.
  • Top your morning yogurt or granola with them.
  • Add plums to smoothies.

Herbie J Pilato

Los Angeles, CA
