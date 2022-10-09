Jerry Houser: “Summer of ‘42”/“Brady Bunch” Icon Pens Introduction To New “Christmas” Book Of "Secrets"

[TelevisionConfidential.com]

They don’t come any kinder and more talented in Hollywood or anywhere else on the planet than Jerry Houser, the multi-hyphenate performer best known for iconic performances in legendary feature films such as Summer of ’42, and in various small-screen renditions of The Brady Bunch.

One of Houser’s most popular Brady-related appearances is the TV-movie, A Very Brady Christmas, which originally aired on CBS in 1989, and is documented as one of the highest-rated TV-movies in history.

Besides acting in movies and on television, Houser is also a versatile voiceover artist, whose precise timbers have been heard in everything from the historic Pebbles and Bamm Bamm TV cartoon, and the Transformers movies.

Houser has also provided the voice for one of the Keebler Elves since the 1980s, when also served as the TV commercials announcer for the classic TV special, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.

It is fitting, then, that all of these years later, Houser has now written the Introduction to the new book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasury of December Memories Revealed . A portion of Houser’s Introduction reads as follows:

“I was fortunate enough to voice the holiday television promos for CBS for over 20 years. During that time, the most anticipated show every year was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer...This book's loving recollection of that special alone makes it a wonderful Christmas read.

“The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas relays in words what makes Christmas so very special to so many. I’d forgotten many of the wonderful things that this book so eloquently remembers and clarifies here. How wonderful to be lost in his unique style of expression that allows the reader to enjoy the magic of Christmas snow, only to be reminded of things like snow’s ‘more solid, cinnamon-colored cousin…the sand on the beach.’

“The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas so beautifully captures the unique moments of innocence and delight that make childhood precious and filled with wide-eyed wonder."

According to the book’s Press Release, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed is a gathering of special real-life holiday recollections that invites the reader to embrace, enjoy, connect with, and remember the magic of Christmas. Garnered from the author’s holiday experiences of his youth, this book’s chapters are classified as “secrets,” with each revealing a special sentiment that may prove recognizable to all. Numbered from one to 12, the chapters coincide with the mainstream identification of the popular carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” While that famous holiday tune is referenced in “The 6th Secret” section of this book, every chapter offers its own separate insight into the many messages and favorite things that the holiday season brings and represents.”

