Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death

[flickr.com]

She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse.

According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."

Biography.com documents Dixie's birth in Tennessee on October 4, 1911. She began showing signs of her talent at a young age. While only a teenager, Dixie was cast in her first Broadway role as a result of a singing contest held in the city of Chicago. Dixie Lee won the singing contest with flying colors and was subsequently on her way to New York City to make her debut on the Broadway stage.

"As a result of her early exposure on the Broadway stage," FactsVerse.com revealed, "Dixie Lee secured a Hollywood contract at the age of just 18. The young woman’s contract came via 20th Century Fox." And the studio swiftly cast her in films.

As FactsVerse.com chronicled, "It was in 1928 that Dixie Lee first crossed paths with burgeoning star Crosby; at which point she was the much more famous of the two. Bing Crosby apparently found himself instantly stricken by Dixie Lee’s charms; while the actress wasn’t so sure about the up-and-coming singer.

"Although Dixie Lee was initially hesitant to fall for the charms of Bing Crosby; the two kept crossing paths and each time she found her defenses a little more worn down by the rising star. Dixie Lee Crosby officially fell for Bing’s continued advances sometime in early 1929. And the two married only a little over a year later, in September of 1930. The two tied the knot at Hollywood’s Church of the Blessed Sacrament.

"Throughout the early years of her and Bing’s marriage, Dixie Lee continued on with her film career. Although Dixie Lee was a fairly prolific actress during the time that she was working and found a good deal of commercial success at points; she never made the lasting impression that her husband would go on to. Most of Dixie Lee’s features have largely been forgotten. The actress’s last role on the screen came via 1935’s Redheads on Parade."

After that, she began keeping a low profile and concentrating on her family life.

According to FactsVerse.com, despite her abandoning her acting career in 1935, Dee released a few duets with her husband. Over the remainder of the 1930s, Crosby’s star would rise in a fairly big way. And it quickly got to the point where his income was more than enough to provide for Dixie Lee, as well as their kids. Dixie Lee and Bing had four children over the course of the 1930s; with those children being Gary, Phillip, Dennis, and Lindsay. Bing Crosby purchased a four-acre plot of land in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles and this became the family’s home for many years.

As Crosby became more and more of a big star into the 1940s; he found that he had less and less time to spend with his family. Perhaps as a result of this lack of attention from her husband, Dixie Lee found herself turning to the bottle. Despite this, it seems that Dixie Lee and Bing got along very well when he was home. And the two loved taking care of the horses that they maintained on their Toluca Lake property."

But Crosby eventually moved on with his second wife, Katherine, with whom he had a new family.

And it was with that second brood that Crosby made every attempt to right the wrongs of his marriage to Dixie Lee. It's just too bad that he couldn't have fixed everything the first time around.