Lawrence Tierney: His Troubled Life On And Off-Screen

He was an actor who did prison time on and off-screen. He was a ruffian, who was not liked on any movie or television set he worked on. He had minor roles in films of the 1940s and was going places until his personal life sabotaged his career which, decades later included playing father to Elaine Benice, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character on Seinfeld.

His name was Laurence Tierney, and he was no gentleman, behind or in front of the cameras.

Best known for his gangster roles in an 80-film career that spanned 50 years, Tierney’s most memorable credits include the title role in the 1945 B-movie classic Dillinger and the leader of a pack of vicious killers in Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 crime drama Reservoir Dogs.

According to The Los Angeles Times, behind the scenes, Tierney's "arrests for drunken brawls at bars and Hollywood parties took a heavy toll on his once-promising Hollywood career in the 1950s. Booze was always at the root of his misbehavior, which included tearing a public phone off the wall, hitting a waiter in the face with a sugar bowl, breaking a college student’s jaw, and attempting to choke a cab driver."

“I haven’t had a drink in, oh, five years now,” Tierney said in his clipped, tough-guy voice during a 1987 interview. “I finally wised up. I’d say it was about time. Heck, I threw away about seven careers through drink.”

As The Los Angeles Times went on to document, Tierney was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1919. In his teens, he became "a star member of his high school track team. He received an athletic scholarship to Manhattan College but left school after two years to work as a laborer on the New York Aqueduct. After traveling around the country and working a variety of odd jobs, the strong-featured Tierney landed work as a catalog model."

Encouraged by an acting coach, Tierney joined the Black Friars theater group and later the American-Irish Theater, where he was spotted by a talent scout and signed by RKO Studios in 1943.

Later billed as “the handsome bad man of the screen” when Dillinger was released, Tierney continued to, as The Los Angeles Times put it, "portray tough guys on both sides of the law. He starred in such films as San Quentin, Born to Kill, Bodyguard, Kill or Be Killed, and The Hoodlum.

After appearing in A Child Is Waiting in 1963, Tierney relocated to France for several years. But his issues with the law continued in Europe, as they did when he returned to America in the late ‘60s.

In 1975, he was questioned and released by New York police in connection with the apparent suicide leap of a 24-year-old woman from the fourth-floor window of her midtown apartment. Tierney told police he had arrived for a visit when the woman “just went out the window.”

In those years, Tierney worked variously as a bartender, a steel worker, a crane operator, and even as the driver of a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park. He acted sporadically, landing small parts in films like Such Good Friends (1971), Bad (1977), Gloria (1980), and Arthur (1981), among others.

Returning to Hollywood in late 1983, the gravely voiced Tierney, by then overweight and bald, rebooted his career with guest roles on TV shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Remington Steele, Fame, and Hill Street Blues (on which he had a semi-regular role).

In 2002, at 82 years old, and after suffering several strokes, and bouts with pneumonia, Tierney died in his sleep during a brief stay at a Los Angeles nursing home.

A sad ending to a sad life.

