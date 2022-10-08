Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death

[popularnetworth.com]

She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom.

At least that's how it seemed.

Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).

Unique in her appearance, Garland did not fit the typical Hollywood glamour mode. However, her vibrant personality, charm, and energy, along with her multi-hyphenate talent allowed her to stand out from the crowd.

Like many superstars of the film, television, and music industries, Garland paid the price of fame, at the great sacrifice of a content personal life.

According to Britannica.com, Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm, the daughter of former vaudevillians Frank Gumm and Ethel Gumm, who operated the New Grand Theatre in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. There, on December 26, 1924, at the mere age of 2 1/2, Garland delivered her premiere performance.

As further detailed on Britannica.com, "In 1932—by that time a 10-year-old singing sensation—she received her first rave review from the entertainment news magazine Variety, and two years later, at the suggestion of the comedian George Jessel, she adopted the surname Garland. (She chose the first name Judy shortly thereafter, from the popular 1934 Hoagy Carmichael song of that name.) In September 1935, Judy Garland was signed by the world’s largest motion-picture studio, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), without a screen test."

As explained in a biography on IMDB.com, Garland's family life was "not a happy one, largely because of her mother's drive for her to succeed as a performer and also her father's closeted homosexuality. The Gumm family would regularly be forced to leave town owing to her father's illicit affairs with other men, and from time to time they would be reduced to living out of their automobile."

IMDB.com revealed how more tragedy soon followed, with the demise of Garland's father, "from meningitis in November 1935. Having been given no assignments with the exception of singing on radio, Judy faced the threat of losing her job following the arrival of Deanna Durbin. Knowing that they couldn't keep both of the teenage singers, MGM devised a short entitled Every Sunday (1936) which would be the girls' screen test. However, despite being the outright winner and being kept on by MGM, Judy's career did not officially kick off until she sang one of her most famous songs, 'You Made Me Love You,' at Clark Gable's birthday party in February 1937, during which Louis B. Mayer finally paid attention to the talented songstress."

According to a report by TheGuardian.com, Garland died in the U.K. on June 22, 1969, "from an accidental 'incautious self-overdosage' of the sleeping tablets she had taken since she was a child actress."

TheGuardian.com further documented how, a Westminster coroner, named Gavin Thurston, "recorded a verdict of accidental death on Miss Garland, aged 47, who was found slumped in the bathroom of her home in Cadogan Lane, Chelsea."

“This is quite clearly an accidental circumstance to a person who was accustomed to taking barbiturates over a very long time,” the coroner said.

There was “no question of alcoholism,” said Thurston, who described the 4.9 milligrams per cent barbiturate level in her blood as “extremely high” as a result of repeated small doses.

TheGuardian.com went on to chronicle how Garland's physician in London, Dr. John Traherne, had prescribed sedative tablets for her. “I don’t think she could have slept without them,” TheGuardian.com reported him saying.

Dr. Traherne also said Miss Garland, who had occasional bouts of depression, told him after she was wed for the fifth time three months before her death: “I didn’t know I could be this happy,” she allegedly told him.

Garland then took another drug as an antidepressant “lift,” said Traherne. He also claimed that the actress did not drink frequently, though he did observe her sipping a vodka and fruit juice drink for, as TheGuardian.com reported, "one or two hours."

As TheGuardian.com further documented, Dr. Derek Pocock, a pathologist, said there was no sign of cirrhosis of the liver associated with alcoholism. Garland had ingested 10 one-and-a-half grain tablets. Pocock described some "rather superficial and old" cuts on the singer’s wrists which, he said, were self-inflicted.

TheGuardian.com also explained how Garland’s then-husband, Micky Deans, a.k.a., Michael De Vinko, aged 35, an artist manager she wed in March of 1969, shared their last hours together. Following a TV viewing of the Royal Family movie at home, the couple went to bed. "Judy curled her feet up to me to keep warm as she always did,” Deans said.

The following morning, when Dean attempted to inform Garland of a phone call, he said she was in the bathroom with the door locked. According to TheGuardian.com, he soon discovered her "slumped on the floor."

Garland’s body was then flown to New York for burial.

Decades later, in 2017, and as chronicled on CBSNews.com, Garland’s remains were moved cross-country to a mausoleum intended as the resting place for daughters Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft and other family members.

A spokesman for the Hollywood Forever Cemetary told The Associated Press that Garland's body had been transferred there from a crypt in New York’s Ferncliff Cemetery.

Additionally, TheGuardian.com documented how Deans had died in 2003, while Garland's previous spouses had included filmmaker Vincent Minnelli, father of Oscar-winning Cabaret star Liza, 70, and producer Sidney Luft, father to actress-singer Lorna, 64, and Joey, 61.

In all, Judy Garland was a remarkable talent whose life was cut all too short, but who left an eclectic list of film and television performances that will continue to delight and entertain audiences for decades to come.