Rochester, NY

That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right Connection

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLiHJ_0iI0FM2X00
[aliexpress.com]

For the longest time, I thought my talents and abilities were solely defined by the “practical” skills that I attained through formal education or work experience.

But that all changed one day when — in serving as a primary caregiver for my Mom, I met “The Phone Man” who delivered a very important message.

At the time, circa 2004, I was frustrated with my life and career. I was 45 years old and an accomplished author and TV producer, but I had nothing of what this world calls secure. I was caring for my Mom, after years of doing the same for my Dad, and it was rewarding to do so. But I felt lost and distant from where I thought I should be in life.

Most of my friends, colleagues and extended family members were married with children, homes, and financial stability. I had none of that.

And I felt stuck.

Until I met The Phone Man.

Moving

I had just moved from Los Angeles back to my hometown of Rochester, New York, to be there for my Mom. I had made that move before, back and forth between L.A. and Rochester, trying to balance both worlds.

But this time, it was different. It seemed for keeps to stay in Rochester. My Mom needed me more than ever. And there was no way around it. By 2004, she was in her early 80s, her memory was failing, and her body was slowly breaking down. She was relatively healthy most of her life — but things had changed.

So, I decided to get an apartment close to hers, where I could keep a better watch. But in truth, I resented it.

Again, until I met The Phone Man.

Voice Male

The Phone Man was scheduled for one day to install a new landline phone. That’s what people mostly used in those days. Landlines.

When The Phone Man finally arrived, he noticed that was frustrated about something, though he was not sure about what. “What’s wrong?” he asked.

I’m like, “Uh? What does this guy care - and why should he care?”

“You seem disturbed,” he pressed.

“Yeah,” I finally admitted and gave in to his query. “I am.”

“Tell me about it.”

“Well, quite frankly — I feel like my life as a stand-still. I’ve got all this talent. I can sing, dance, act, write, produce — and I’m stuck here in my hometown, watching over my mother.”

“You got it all wrong,” he said.

“What do you mean?”

“You speak of your talents as an actor, a writer, a singer, and so forth. But you neglect to mention your most other talents…your most precious talents.”

“And what would those be?”

“Your compassion. Your caring heart. Your ability to communicate with people like you have known them your entire life. You are talking to me now in that way. That is a gift.”

Yowser!

I was blown away. I had never defined my ability to communicate or my compassion, for that matter, as any of my talents. But that’s exactly what they are.

And these are talents that each of us has — talents that can lead us in a new direction…with a stronger purpose for our lives — a clearer purpose.

Our life purpose is not just “making the grade” in school…becoming “Employee of the Month,” or writing our first book. Those things are great and wonderful and important. But in the big scheme of things, not so much. Because our most important life purpose is to love.

Sounds corny, uh?

Maybe so. But it also happens to be true — in the big and little schemes of things.

Good Karma

To help drive the point home, what follows is a recap of a generic post/placard I saw somewhere online. It just seemed to fit. The title of the post was “Good Karma,” it was subtitled, “Note to Self,” and here’s how it went:

“What is my purpose in life, I asked the Void.” [Yes, Void.]

“What if I told you that you fulfilled it when you took an extra hour to talk to that kid about his life? said the Voice.” [Yes, Voice.]

“Or when you paid for that young couple in the restaurant? Or when you saved that dog in traffic? Or when you tied your father’s hoes for him?”

“Your problem is that you equate your purpose with goal-based achievement. The Universe isn’t interested in your achievements…just your heart. When you choose to act out of kindness, compassion, and love, you are already aligned with your true purpose. No need to look any further.”

Dang — that sounded an awful lot like The Phone Man, right?

And that’s when I decided to write this article.

I hope it helps you — like it — and The Phone Man — helped me.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
11318 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

"The Brady Bunch" vs. "The Partridge Family": A Brief History of Two Classic TV Favorites

They both were family-friendly Friday night half-hour sitcom staples on ABC-TV in the early 1970s. One family came out singing, and the other family eventually sang - and danced to a - few songs in the later years.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip Employees

Decades ago - when I first moved to Los Angeles, I held several waiter/food server, and front desk positions in various restaurants, hotels, and private country clubs in the county.

Read full story

Happy 40th Anniversary To TV's "Family Ties"

It's viewed by some as The Brady Bunch of the 1980s with a more political and realistic twist. It made a star out of one member of its cast (Michael J. Fox) but was intended as a star vehicle for another (Meredith Baxter-Birney).

Read full story

A Look Back To A Little Bit Of What TV Was Like In The Early 1970s

For many, the early 1970s was a great time, at least when it came to television. Now classic TV shows premiered including All In The Family, M*A*S*H, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and many more.

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back At "Wait For Your Laugh": The Documentary About Rose Marie ("The Dick Van Dyke Show")

Wait for your laugh...your tears...your wonder...your amazement in anticipation before and after watching Wait For Your Laugh, the stunning new documentary about entertainment legend Rose Marie, best known as Sally Rogers on classic TV's The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Read full story

Opinion: The Cycle of Life And Moving On

We all have experienced loss in our lives, whether in the way of losing a loved one, a job, or even something as benign as our hair. In each case, the struggle is real, and should not be taken lightly.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Power of Words

I've always thought it important to speak with positive words and think positive thoughts. Of course, we all have our "bad" days, and nobody's perfect. But I always try to be mindful of what I think and say and do in an imperfect world.

Read full story

Opinion: The Angels Were With Me That Day

Here is a story of hope in dire times. That is, I hope this serves as a story of hope in dire times. A few years back, I was in a car accident. But I walked away unscathed, as did all of those who were involved.

Read full story
18 comments

Opinion: The Positive Effect of Classic TV Shows

Has television programming of the past affected the viewers of today?. Have certain doctors chosen the medical profession because they were inspired by classic TV shows like Marcus Welby, M.D., and E.R.? Have contemporary attorneys, or some of the recent past, been inspired to pursue their law degrees due to their love for Perry Mason, Owen Marshall, Counselor At Law, or L.A. Law?

Read full story

Maureen McCormick: A Pop Culture Icon With A Heart Of Gold

In the early 1970s, Maureen McCormick was everyone's TV teen dream girl by way of playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch. By the late 1970s, McCormick established herself as a dramatic actress with TV guest spots on shows like The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, and Vegas.

Read full story

A Look Back At "Going My Way": The Classic 1944 Film Starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald

A young priest replaces a senior colleague in a parish. The senior clergyman was played by Barry Fitzgerald. The young priest was portrayed by legendary crooner Bing Crosby. That meant the 1944 feature film classic, Going My Way, would be a musical.

Read full story

Jayne Mansfield: A Remarkable Yet Tragic Life Cut Too Short

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to IMDB.com, Biography.com, and AllThatsInteresting.com.]. She rivaled Marilyn Monroe as one of Hollywood's most legendary glamourous stars.

Read full story
8 comments

Patty Duke: A Look Back At Her Tragic Yet Inspiring Life

[This article is based on entertainment postings and media reports from Today.com, USAToday.comGrunge.com, Biography.com, Variety.com, IMBD.com, Britannica.com, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets And The Girl Next Door: Television's Top Female Icons From The '50s, '60s, And '70s.]

Read full story
10 comments

"The War Of The Worlds": At The Movies, On Radio, And On TV

Before it was remade as a television mini-series, and a 2005 feature film starring Tom Cruise, The War of the Worlds, first became a hit in 1953 on the big screen with the original sci-fi motion picture starring Gene Berry and Anne Robinson.

Read full story
California State

The Fast-Food Industry To Sideline Pro-Worker Law

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CNN.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to a recent report by CNN.com, "In a move the restaurant industry warns could raise fast-food prices, California’s governor signed into law a bill creating a “Fast Food Council” to determine standards for pay, hours, and working conditions for the state’s fast food workers. Under the legislation, the council could raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to up to $22 an hour — well above the $15 an hour in the state for employers with more than 26 workers. The new standards apply to chains with at least 100 locations nationally."

Read full story

Chad Everett and Other Classic TV Doctors: A Look Back

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Celebsages.com.]

Read full story
2 comments

The Triumphant Return of A "Jeopardy!" Contestant: 50 Years Later

[Author's Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Yahoo.com, Wikipedia.com, and IMDB.com.]. It's considered one of the most popular game shows in television history.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Unsavory Language Used on Television And At The Movies

A few decades ago, in 1997, I was perplexed when the script for the movie Good Will Hunting won the Academy Award for best screenplay. I was like, “Really? They won an Oscar?! For THAT script?!”

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: "EGOT" (The Oscars," "The Emmys," "The Grammys," "The Tonys") And The Onslaught of "Award Shows" On Television

I liked it better when there were just the Oscars (a.k.a., the Academy Awards distributed to feature films), the Emmys (for television), the Grammys (music), the Tonys (Broadway), and maybe the Golden Globes (a smorgasbord of entertainment categories, and which has had its issues in recent years).

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy