Opinion: "EGOT" (The Oscars," "The Emmys," "The Grammys," "The Tonys") And The Onslaught of "Award Shows" On Television

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Fg6F_0i77Zuim00
[portablepress.com]

I liked it better when there were just the Oscars (a.k.a., the Academy Awards distributed to feature films), the Emmys (for television), the Grammys (music), the Tonys (Broadway), and maybe the Golden Globes (a smorgasbord of entertainment categories, and which has had its issues in recent years).

I say “maybe,” with regard to the Globes because, back in the day, when I was growing up in the 1960s and the 1970s, no one really knew what they were or where to find them because the show was usually telecast on some obscure syndicated TV channel at some obscure late-night time slot, sometimes at late or as early as 3:00 in the morning.

Strange as it seems during that era of obscure Golden Globes screenings, that’s also when award shows used to mean something; when they would be held, hosted, and subsequently aired for all right reasons and fun entertainment purposes that they were usually intended. For the mainstream viewers to see, be aghast with, or joke about; so that audiences could watch, be shocked by, and smile at what they saw and heard because they were given a chance to do so, with room and at least a few months to breathe before the next award show would come along.

Like any good thing, it was all done in moderation.

Way, way back in the day, before television, became the thoughtless, selfish child of radio and motion pictures, the first round of Academy Awards were distributed in some elegant hotel or facility in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, or the like, by sophisticated movie stars (like Clark Gable, Kathryn Hepburn, and the like) dressed to the nines (and tens!), which allowed them I guess to at least be perceived as sophisticated.

Today, we have shows like The CW Dog Honors, which said-network-in-the-title recently aired and was hosted by Mario Lopez. I’m no canine-hater, and certainly, Mario Lopez is no dog (God bless ‘em), but come on, man — really? An award show for dogs? Ok, celebrities and their dogs? But still? Really?! Seriously??!!

It’s bad enough that we have to watch, as Ellen DeGeneres so pristinely mused a few years back (while hosting the Emmy telecast), a bunch of millionaire celebrities giving each other awards. But now the genre has literally gone to the dogs.

Listen: it’s a wonderful thing to be acknowledged for a job well done. I think each of us at one point or another has known that feeling, whether we won, earned, or were nominated for the Employee of the Month, etc, or whether we finally received our licenses to drive (no matter how many times we had to take the written or road test). But something gets lost in the translation along the road to that success when any form of accolade is frequently acknowledged on any regular basis with a tuxedo and some inordinate design of a strange little golden or silver statute.

I probably reached my breaking point a couple of decades back when the director of an Awards show was nominated for directing an Awards show.

That was it. I was like, “Oh, for the love of Heaven! Now, they’re giving out awards for award shows?!”

Again — I have no issue with giving or receiving a periodic pat on the back every once in a while. No matter the industry, it’s important to acknowledge a job well done. Everyone from Benjamin Franklin to Oprah Winfrey has told us that. But when it comes to the Emmys, the Oscars, the Grammys, the Tonys, and yes, still maybe the Golden Globes, having any other awards shows telecast on what seems like (and probably is) a weekly basis, dilutes the honor of it all.

Ricky Gervais, and his recent terrific tirade as host of the Golden Globes, perceived delightfully or deadly, depending on where you sit on the fence of his agenda, may or may not have warmed the hearts of millions when he told Hollywood where to stick it. But man o’ man did he make a point.

Yes, Gervais has nowhere near the debonair manner, tact, or style of the past Bob Hopes and Johnny Carsons of the world, and the way they used to guide award shows on TV with panache and grace. And despite the fact that I am personally offended by Gervais as a performer, I respect his and everyone’s right to freedom of expression and speech — and dang it, the truth is the truth:

Hollywood does take itself much, much too seriously. The entertainment community does reward itself much too frequently and it does think way too highly of itself on an overtly-regular basis. Moreso, and especially in the midst of essentially the world falling apart, and other major crises like global hunger and homeless expanding beyond measure.

The triple irony, of course, is that many award shows are produced in facilities located in upscale communities like Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, and hosted and attended by millionaires who do or try or at least say they do much for countless social causes.

As an NBC page in the 1980s, I worked more than a few glitzy award shows and charity events that were attended by any number of Hollywood royalty. And I would always marvel at the amount of money spent on the wardrobe and limousine rentals alone; dollars that could otherwise be better spent or given away to the hungry and the feeble.

I remember one disturbing interaction in particular that I observed one late-night, working the lines outside for one of these events. The host of the show, who shall remain nameless, proved his true ilk when an alleged associate of theirs approached me while I guarding the backstage door. “Would you please talk with So-and-So and ask them if they could loan me a few dollars? We’ve been friends forever, and I really need their help.”

This literally-poor individual then handed me a note and asked me to pass it along to the celebrity in question. I then did so, through the celebrity’s assistant, who then got back to me with instructions to ignore the poor soul on the street.

And you know what? Whether or not that poor soul was telling the truth, whether or not he really knew the celebrity host of the event is not the point.

The point is this: that poor soul needed help and the celebrity who was hosting a charity event for all the world to see could not find it in their heart to practice what they were speeching at the podium to howls of laughter and acceptance from the audience.

Maybe if overt-Hollywood-types and other self-absorbed multi-millionaires would stop patting themselves on the back and more legitimately start caring about things and people that matter more than themselves, not only would we have fewer award shows, but we might also have more money distribution shows for the poor who can’t even afford a TV monitor or any kind of mobile device with which to watch TV shows, movies, or with which to listen to music recorded by popular by recording stars or Broadway shows.

Yeah. The world would definitely be a better place by having fewer Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Grammys, and yes, Golden Globes, and more food, clothing, and shelters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
11194 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

California State

The Fast-Food Industry To Sideline Pro-Worker Law

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CNN.com, and The Los Angeles Times.]. According to a recent report by CNN.com, "In a move the restaurant industry warns could raise fast-food prices, California’s governor signed into law a bill creating a “Fast Food Council” to determine standards for pay, hours, and working conditions for the state’s fast food workers. Under the legislation, the council could raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to up to $22 an hour — well above the $15 an hour in the state for employers with more than 26 workers. The new standards apply to chains with at least 100 locations nationally."

Read full story

Chad Everett and Other Classic TV Doctors: A Look Back

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Celebsages.com.]

Read full story
1 comments

The Triumphant Return of A "Jeopardy!" Contestant: 50 Years Later

[Author's Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Yahoo.com, Wikipedia.com, and IMDB.com.]. It's considered one of the most popular game shows in television history.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The Unsavory Language Used on Television And At The Movies

A few decades ago, in 1997, I was perplexed when the script for the movie Good Will Hunting won the Academy Award for best screenplay. I was like, “Really? They won an Oscar?! For THAT script?!”

Read full story
2 comments

A Look Back At Three TV "Stars": "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and "Stargate"

The science-fiction/fantasy all-media fan base has never been so satisfied or saturated. Countless television shows and feature films shower the airwaves and streams and movie theatres, inclusive of DC Comics and Marvel-ignited product, and beyond.

Read full story
1 comments

My Adventures With "The Golden Girls": Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty

In the fall of 1982, while studying Television and Film at U.C.L.A. I had a celebrity brush with actress Bea Arthur, then best-remembered as the star of TV’s iconic Maude series (CBS, 1972–1978), and soon to be recalled to fame as on The Golden Girls, alongside Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty - each of whom I would run into over the coming years.

Read full story

A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"

[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]

Read full story
9 comments

"CHiPs" Bits: Some Thoughts on the Classic TV Cop Show starring Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox in the 1970s

[Note: Entertainment and media websites such as IMBD.com, and the book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons From The '50s, '60s, and '70s, were utilized as reference material for this article.]

Read full story
1 comments

Recalling "Star Trek: The Animated Series" with Lou Scheimer, Hal Sutherland, and "Original Series" Writer DC Fontana

September 15, 1973, 9:30 AM, Saturday morning: Star Trek returns, albeit within an alternative universe. An animated universe. A real animated universe. Before The Motion Picture initiated a theatrical film series; before The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise, Discovery, Picard, Strange New World, and the animated Lower Decks embarked on the small screen, Trek fans were treated to a previous kaleidoscopic version of Gene Roddenberry's initial celestial hike-oriented series.

Read full story

Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers: The Dynamic Duo of TV's "Hart to Hart"

[Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Closer Weekly Magazine, The Daily Mail, and the books Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door, and Dashing, Daring and Debonair.]

Read full story
2 comments

Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper Didn't Always Get Along Off-Screen As Well As "Mary" and "Rhoda" On TV

As revealed in the book, Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story, Moore and actress Valerie Harper, with whom she co-starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, did not get along as well as their characters, Mary Richards and Rhoda Morgenstern, on that famed 1970s TV sitcom.

Read full story
1 comments

"The Man From U.N.C.L.E." on TV and at the Movies

The "U.N.C.L.E." cast (from left): Leo G. Carroll, Robert Vaughn, David McCallum[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. The 1960s were many different things for many different people.

Read full story
2 comments

The Tragic Life and Suicide of Robin Williams: A Hollywood Legend

He was introduced to mainstream pop culture through what was intended to be a one-shot guest appearance on the 1970s hit TV sitcom, Happy Days. Instead, he, his comic genius, and mammoth and manic talent caught America and the rest of the world by storm. After a singular performance as the spastic-alien Mork from Ork, actor/comedian Robin Williams was spun-off into his own successful comedy series: Mork & Mindy, which co-starred Pam Dawber (future wife of CSI actor Mark Harmon), and originally aired on ABC from 1978 to 1982.

Read full story
2 comments

"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book

He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.

Read full story
5 comments

The Tragic Life and Suicide of "Chico and the Man" Star Freddie Prinze, the father of Freddie Prinze, Jr.

He was handsome, funny, young, and talented, but actor/comedian Freddie Prinze, the father to actor Freddie Prinze, Jr., just couldn't hold it together. Prinze Jr., married to actress Sara Michelle Gellar (Buffy, the Vampire Slayer), continues to live a successful and happy life. Prinze, Jr. is best known for his roles in movies like She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer, and for playing Fred in the big-screen, live-action Scoob-Doo series of films.

Read full story
56 comments

Meeting Adam West, "Batman" and the Batmobile

To this day, no matter who else plays the role, Adam West will always be considered by many television and movie fans as the ultimate Batman. West played the Caped Crusader alongside Burt Ward as Robin on the classic TV series Batman, which originally aired on ABC from January 1966 to March 1968.

Read full story

A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics

They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”

Read full story

Sean Connery, the Best Bond: "Nobody Did It Better"

Others may have tried to replace him, but he was irreplaceable. He was both a "man's man," and a "ladies' man," as those terms were once defined in eras gone by. He was also a renaissance man, an Oscar-winning movie star, a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and a Scot.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life

He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy