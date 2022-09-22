A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]

She was one of the most influential female pop-culture icons of the 1960s, with regard to style, courage, and talent.

She went from playing Mrs. Peel on the small screen to portraying Mrs. Bond on the big screen.

She was not one to suffer fools gladly and was a dedicated advocate for women's rights and equal rights for all.

She was acerbic, realistic, funny, practical, and compassionate.

Her name was and remains Diana Rigg, who died in 2020, and who once responded happily to the heartfelt words of a fan whose life she had touched in an extraordinary way.

According to The New York Times, Janice M. Cauwels, an adolescent growing up in Maywood, New Jersey in the 1960s, adored Rigg who for only two years played super sleuth, Mrs. Emma Peel, on ABC-TV’s British import series The Avengers [not to be confused with the Marvel film series, The Avengers]. For Cauwels, Rigg’s triumphant TV persona was everything she was not: “independent, brave and beloved.” Cauwels told a friend, “Diana Rigg is not only beautiful but also someone who makes me feel beautiful as well.”

In June 1994, after seeing Rigg take the lead on Broadway in Medea, Cauwels shared her sentiment in correspondence with the lauded actress. The weekend Rigg received a Tony Award for her performance, Queen Elizabeth deemed her a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Around this time, Rigg replied to Cauwels, claiming her words were “perhaps the nicest compliment ever received.”

In a subsequent letter to the editor of The New York Times, Cauwels wrote, “Thank you, Ms. Rigg, for allowing me thus to upstage both Her Majesty and the American Theatre wing — a feat worth of Emma herself.”

While a fashion icon on The Avengers, Rigg had not only become a trailblazer for women’s rights but a trumpeter for humanity in ways she could not have imagined. She was always compassionate, but mostly strong-willed, and straightforward with a dash of humor on the side. Never one to compromise, be reckoned with, or beckoned, Rigg called the shots with a remarkable life and career that spanned eight decades. She was witty, spry, talented, smart, fierce, and remained current with every generation. She guarded her private life but was the first to fight for a public cause. She played the acting game her way, on and off the screen or stage, and, in the process, earned the respect of her peers, critics, and millions of fans.

Rigg may have first found fame with her brief stint on The Avengers, but she was a regaled, Shakespearean-trained thespian for decades. She proved as much with a diverse body of work that culminated in 2013 with her Emmy-winning role as Olenna Tyrell on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

On the big screen, she was best known for playing Countess Teresa Tracy di Vicenzo, the only woman to become Mrs. James Bond in the 1969 feature On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The film starred George Lazenby in his solo performance as the iconic spy, while Rigg’s off-screen spats with the actor became equally legendary.