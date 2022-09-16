A Brief History of "Wonder Woman" on TV and at the Movies

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

“At last, in a world torn by the hatreds and wars of men, appears a woman to whom the problems and feats of men are mere child’s play…she is known as Wonder Woman.”

With those words, Wonder Woman debuted in All-Star Comics #8 in 1941, and she’s been a legendary participant in popular culture ever since.

A few years after an initial, unaired Wonder Woman television pilot failed at ABC in 1967, the network aired a second pilot as a 90-minute TV-movie in March of 1974, written by John D.F. Black and directed by Vincent McEveety. An updated reworking of William Moulton Marston’s 1940s comic, this film, titled, simply, Wonder Woman, featured Cathy Lee Crosby, and failed with critics and viewers. Diana Prince lived in contemporary times, had blonde hair, and appeared without her sanctioned wardrobe. She was athletic, but sans super-powers, or any clear definition of her double life as Wonder Woman and Diana Prince. She left Paradise Island to combat villains with Steve Trevor (played by Kaz Garaz) and the US government. She busted an international spy ring headed by Abner Smith (Ricardo Montalban, of Fantasy Island and Star Trek fame), the least-distinguished-named villain of all time.

But by November 1975, Lynda Carter had become The New Original Wonder Woman, the title of the third TV pilot, which now co-starred Lyle Waggoner (The Carol Burnett Show) as Steve Trevor, as the franchise returned to Moulton’s World War II-era roots. This version, written by Stanley Ralph Ross and directed by Leonard Horn, had US Army pilot Trevor shot down by Germans in a remote section of the Atlantic. He crash-lands on the uncharted Paradise Island, inhabited by eternally beautiful and amazingly agile Amazon women (who fled ancient Greece and Rome around 2000 BC to escape male domination). Princess Diana nurses Steve back to health; falls in love with him, gives him a drug to remove his memory of Paradise, and returns with him to the States as Wonder Woman and her secret identity as his yeoman. Before long, she’s pitted against a Nazi spy ring out to lift a highly-advanced bomb prototype.

Decades after Carter introduced the famed superheroine to the small screen in the 1970s, Gal Gadot brought the character to the big screen in 2017. That year, the Patty-Jenkins-helmed film broke box-office records with over $820 million in receipts and scored a whopping 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 first dropped back in December 2019, fans could barely contain their enthusiasm. There was Diana, as powerful and charismatic as ever in her iconic red and blue costume, ridding a shopping mall of evil-doers with her magic lasso.

Movie-goers from around the world had been eagerly awaiting the film since the credits rolled at the close of Jenkins' Wonder Woman mega-hit. A sequel was inevitable, but Warner Bros. had been especially secretive with any information about the movie.

In December 2020, Gadot finally returned as the immortal Amazon princess and her bullet-proof bracelets, among other nifty accouterments.

For the sequel, directed and now written by Jenkins, Gadot had more inclusive involvement from the development of the storyline to wardrobe design.

With syndicated reruns, Blu-ray releases, and online streaming, the ’70s TV series, and the current movie franchise continue to leave their mark. All the while, this media mosaic of eras retroactively endorses Female Empowerment as trailblazing advocates amidst world-changing platforms such as the MeToo movement. The combined powerhouse voltage of Carter and Gadot continues to embody the Amazonian Diana Prince with humor, grace, and style, entertaining viewers of every generation.