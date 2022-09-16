Classic TV Christmas-Time is Almost Here: A Look Back at Some Cherished Specials

Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:

Shortly after Rudolph arrives on the Island of Misfit Toys with his friends - Yukon Cornelius, the arctic prospector, and Hermie, the elf who wants to be a dentist - knows he must venture back out alone to fulfill his destiny. So, in order to return to the Arctic Sea of the North Pole, he breaks off a piece of shore-line ice and uses it to carry him on his way, across the wintery waters. Adrift in the frigid air, he wistfully bids farewell to his dear friends.

“Goodbye, Cornelius. I hope you find lots of tinsel.”

“Goodbye, Hermie [also named 'Herbie']. Whatever a dentist is…I hope you will be the greatest.”

It’s one of the most poignant scenes among many others in Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which originally aired on NBC in 1964, and has not been off the air since except only once. But after a landmark protest from millions of TV viewers, that never happened again.

A similar protest recently transpired with A Charlie Brown Christmas, which premiered on CBS in 1965. Upon learning that only the digitalized Apple TV channel, and not the mainstream ABC-TV network that had acquired it in recent years, would be airing the Charles Schulz treasure, viewers were not pleased. As a result, A Charlie Brown Christmas found its way if not back on ABC, but to PBS.

Young voice-over talent Peter Robbins made his indelible mark as Charlie Brown (CB) in this poignant holiday classic that spawned a series of similar specials for every holiday. Here, Charlie Brown searches for the true meaning of Christmas and the perfect tree. While directing a school play, he ultimately finds both, though not before our young low-achiever is confronted by a number of obstacles. None the least of these conflicts is presented by his own dog Snoopy’s obsession with winning first prize for a local decoration competition, or by his mean-spirited peers who mock his choice of a tiny sickly tree.

Through it all, Charlie continues to struggle for peace of mind in his December time, when he is forced to visit with his pseudo-psychologist friend (and foe) Lucy, who offers him a 5 cents therapy session. Following a desperate plea (during which he screams, “Can’t anyone tell me what Christmas is all about?!”), CB finally hears the real deal — from Lucy’s young brother Linus, of all people. “I can tell you,” Linus reveals. And in one of the most uniquely animated moments in the history of the genre, Linus goes on to quote the Biblical story of the first Christmas.

In a matter of moments, CB’s misguided pals realize their inconsideration and, with the help and reconfiguration of Snoopy’s prize-winning decorations, breathe life into a once-listless tree — further uncovering and “illuminating” the true meaning of Christmas. “Hark the herald” these young animated angels then all sing.

Fortunately, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and many other TV holiday classics from the 1960s and '70s, like Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town, or The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, are readily available on various digital landscapes or via DVD or Blu-ray release. Such cherished original December memories classics, drawn and produced in the traditional or stop action design, beloved by millions for decades, are discovered by new generations every year.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

