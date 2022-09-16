A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom

Herbie J Pilato

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.

Frasier’s consistent blend of dark humor and warmth continues to bring smiles and comfort in syndicated reruns, and on Blu-ray/DVD. Critically acclaimed in every aesthetic aspect, Frasier’s triumphant four, core-supporting cast members accented Grammer’s leading role with panache, including:

David Hyde Pierce as Frasier’s near-twin, equally neurotic psychologist brother Dr, Niles Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Frasier’s former-policeman father, an old-school, salt-of-the-earth kind of dedicated soul, who was wounded on the job and forced to retire and move-in with Frasier; Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon (and later, Crane), an immigrant, English Mancunian physiotherapist and live-in housekeeper hired by Frasier to help Martin with his physiotherapy, and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, the free-spirited producer of Frasier’s radio show.

Never to be left out in the cold, Eddie the dog, rounds out the cast as Martin’s beloved Jack Russel terrier who hounds and antagonizes Frasier

The main thrust of the series is Frasier’s romantic misadventures, and the competitive and spirited sibling rivalry between him and Niles, while Martin stands by in guffaw and frustrated awe. But also, at the center of the show’s popularity is the key connection between Niles and Daphne, who he falls for instantly upon their first meeting. Niles’ obsession with Daphne and her obliviousness of this obsession is developed throughout the earlier seasons, while by the end of the series, a mutual attraction between the pair grows into true love and finally marriage.

With that kind of gradual truth in storytelling rarely seen in sitcoms of any era and so many other victorious (and Victorian!) elements, Frasier garnered thirty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards, a record at the time for a scripted series, and earned the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for five consecutive years.

The critical acclaim for the show has been widespread from the onset:

Variety: “Smartly written, witty, and absurdly human, Frasier looks to have an extended, successful practice. The doctor’s in – and will be for a long, happy time.”

New York Daily News: “May go down as the most creatively impressive sit-com spin-off sequel in history.”

Miami Herald: “Frasier reminds viewers how good an adult sitcom can be.”

New York Times: [Grammer and Pierce] and the rest of the cast are putting on a splendid act.”

In 1994, the episode, “The Matchmaker,” was ranked number 43 on TV Guide’s 100 Greatest Episodes of All Time.

In 2000, the series was named the greatest international program of all time by a panel of 1,600 industry experts for the British Film Institute as part of BFI TV 100.

In 2002, the show was ranked number 34 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Frasier's rerun success began on September 15, 1997, in the middle of its original run, and has been proven across the board, from one network to the next, such as Netflix, Cozi TV, the Hallmark Channel, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, CBS All Access, Peacock, and Crave.

The show’s never-ending popularity has resulted in several social media fan sites, pages, clubs, and groups, as well as podcasts like Talk Salad and Scrambled Eggs (a nod to the sitcom’s opening theme song sung by Grammer) with Kevin Smith and Matt Mira, Frasierphiles, and The Frasier Analysis, among others.

Maybe it's time for a Frasier reboot, ideally for the fall of 2023 - the 30th Anniversary of the original show's debut?

Only time will tell.

[Note: TV Guide, Wikipiedia.com, and IMDB.com were utilized as reference material for this article.]

