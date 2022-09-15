Opinion: "What’s It All About, Alfie and Arlene?": Love, Money and the Movies and More

Herbie J Pilato

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

For decades we watched characters on the big screen fall in love “for richer or poorer.” It’s been the same scenario for fictional characters on various television shows, in plays, novels, novellas, essays, and various prose and poems since the beginning of time.

It’s all very romantic to see and read about those who have fallen in love against the odds; to watch those love one another for who they are, and not for what they can do for one another, financially or otherwise. In fiction, true love runs deep and is rarely as shallow as we sometimes see today. The high expectations in any fabricated form on screen or stage, or in print, have always confused and raised the bar for relationships in reality.

The classic 1966 motion picture, What’s It All About, Alfie? stars Michael Caine as a womanizing young man who leads a life, purely for his own enjoyment, until events force him to question his self-absorbed ways, loneliness, and priorities.

The 1994 feature film, It Could Happen To You, comes to mind.

Here, Nicolas Cage stars as a New York policeman who keeps his promise to split a $4 million lottery prize with a waitress, played by Bridget Fonda, against the objections of his wife (Rosie Perez).

It’s a sweet movie, and everything works out in the end, like all great stories should when told for joyful entertainment.

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

As the author of the original Bewitched Book, and subsequent books about Bewitched star Elizabeth Montgomery, I have studied extensively how the classic TV sitcom is another fine display of how love conquers all in a “fantasy” world.

Elizabeth Montgomery’s twitch-witch Samantha Stephens can have anything she wants with the wriggle of her nose. Against the objects of her feisty supernatural mother (Endora, played by Agnes Moorehead), Samantha rejects the magical life and falls in love with an average mortal man (Darrin, first played by Dick York then Dick Sargent).

Samantha loves Darrin for who he is, and not for what he could do for her; because whatever he can do for her, she can twitch up something more.

Conversely, Darrin, with a sound work ethic, prefers that Samantha not utilize her powers because he wants to provide for her.

Critics of Bewitched have complained that Samantha is subservient, but fail to understand that it was her choice to leave the magical life for the “everyday mortal way,” as she was known to say, in the series.

Clearly, Bewitched is an extreme example of how true love plays out in fictional form. But the message is clear for real life, where true love stories are the exception when played out in today’s increasingly complicated landscape, littered with materialism.

But they do happen.

I’ve seen it.

I’ve experienced it.

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

For every woman who has loved me or been attracted to me for whatever measure of success they perceived me to have, there have been an equal amount of relationships that have worked despite any economic disparity.

In summary:

There’s nothing wrong with having money and loving material things. Money is not the root of all evil; but rather the love of money is the root of all evil.

As long as we keep that all straight, we’re good.

As separate entities, love and money are two of the most important elements s that we need to function and survive in this world.

When we learn to combine both, for the highest good of all concerned, to utilize each in a balanced way, with our priorities in line; when we, like Samantha and Darrin, learn to love one another for who we are and not for what we can do for one another, we live our best lives — in the highest sense of that term.

When we share our good fortune with others; feed the hungry and house the homeless; when we interact with one another with loving-kindness, compassion, and generosity of every measure, our lives are blessed.

When we reach out to give to those we know are in need; when we donate our time and money to others before they beg for it, and even and especially when they do, our lives become superior in the sincerest way.

It is then, through utter and complete selfless behavior, that we experience our own truest and very real love stories.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

