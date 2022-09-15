"The Fugitive" Franchise: From David Jansen to Harrison Ford to Tim Daly

It all began with David Jansen in The Fugitive television series, which originally aired on ABC from 1963 to 1968.

Thirty years after the original TV show, Harrison Ford starred in a big-screen reboot of the concept, which was then brought back to the small screen briefly in 2000 with a remake starring Tim Daly.

All three productions excelled in quality, with regard to every creative aspect, including acting, and writing; each adaptation had its own progressive take, even though the TV re-do with Daly was never given the full chance to succeed.

The core story, as presented in the original show's opening narration, went like this:

"Name: Richard Kimble. Profession: Doctor of Medicine. Destination: Death Row, state prison. Richard Kimble has been tried and convicted for the murder of his wife. But laws are made by men, carried out by men, and men are imperfect. Richard Kimble is innocent. Proved guilty, what Richard Kimble could not prove was that, moments before discovering his wife's body, he encountered a man running from the vicinity of his home. A man with one arm. A man who has not yet been found. Richard Kimble ponders his fate as he looks at the world for the last time, and sees only darkness. But in that darkness, fate moves its huge hand."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQrhk_0hwJblZr00
Harrison Ford picked up the pace when "The Fugitive" hit the big screen in 1993[movies.com]

The first three seasons of the original series, filmed in black and white, are superior to the final season, filmed in color. That doesn't mean the show's quality automatically changed when it began filming in color. But in perspective that is how it worked out.

The original Fugitive was like film noir for the small screen. And film noir is usually and best defined as theatrical motion pictures with an edgy, dark take that is shot in black and white. By the same token, there are some movies made in color that are considered film noir.

On some level, the 1993 feature film edition of The Fugitive starring Harrison Ford could be considered as such.

Mostly because of the modern era in which it was produced, the 2000-2001 TV remake with Tim Daly, of course, was filmed in color. But many would not associate that TV re-do with the term film noir.

Daly is the brother of actress Tyne Daly (of TV's Cagney & Lacey), and their father was actor James Daly (The Twilight Zone's "A Stop at Willoughby," and Medical Center).

Daly had success on TV with the sitcom Wings, which was before he remade The Fugitive.

Janssen made a few unsuccessful attempts to recapture The Fugitive's success with two failed drama shows: O'Hara, United States Treasury (produced by Jack Dragnet Webb), which aired on CBS for only one season in 1971, and Harry O (co-starring a pre-Charlie's Angels Farrah Fawcett), which did a little better on ABC for three seasons from 1973 to 1976.

But neither of those shows could and still cannot compare to the quality, or long-lasting appeal and impact of Janssen's original Fugitive TV series.

And while, too, Harrison Ford's big-screen Fugitive and Daly's subsequent small-screen remake were stellar productions, Janssen's initial interpretation stands out from the rest as the best of the three.

The original series co-starred Barry Morse as Lt. Phillip Gerard, which was changed to Samuel Gerard and played Tommy Lee Jones in the Ford remake, and changed back to Phillip Gerard and played by Mykelti Williamson in the 2000 Daly re-do).

With booming narration by actor William Conrad (the voice of Matt Dillion on the original radio version of TV's Gunsmoke, and later the star of TV's Cannon detective series), The Fugitive remains not only the best of the three renditions, but one of the best television series ever made.

It was part drama series, part anthology, part action-adventure, part-mystery series, and altogether terrific. The guest actors were a who's who of the era (Joseph Campanella, Ellen Corby), while, too, included a plethora of future superstars (Bruce Dern, Kurt Russel).

In summary, the original TV edition of The Fugitive is no real match for the rest of its franchise components, as good as they were and remain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWeam_0hwJblZr00
Tim Daly was TV's new "Fugitive" from 2000-2001[thefiscaltimes.com]

[Note: Wikipedia.com, IMDM.com, and TV Guide were utilized as reference material for this article.]

