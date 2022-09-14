Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes

[flashbak.com]

The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television.

Here are a few notable examples:

* Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.

* Gunsmoke had a long list of cast changes over the years. Dennis Weaver left and was replaced Burt Reynolds, who also then left, and was replaced by Ken Curtis. And Amanda Blake would leave the show in its 19th year (out of 20). But in 1971, Milburn Stone, who played "Doc" on the long-running western, was recovering from heart surgery and was temporarily replaced by Pat Hingle. That means that star James Arness as Marshall Matt Dillion was the only consistent presence on the series.

* Here's Lucy, Lucille Ball's third TV sitcom, lost Desi Arnaz, Jr., the actress' real-life son, who had co-starred with his real-life sister Lucie Arnaz since the show began in 1968.

* Elizabeth Baur replaced Barbara Anderson on Ironside, Raymond Burr's TV follow-up hit to Perry Mason.

* McCloud, starring Dennis Weaver, formally joined the ranks of Columbo and McMillan & Wife for the famed NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movie series.

* Mission: Impossible, which had changed cast members before, would lose Leonard Nimoy (who joined the show shortly after Star Trek was canceled in 1969), and Lesley Ann Warren (who was introduced to the TV world, and following in Julie Andrews' glass slippers, in Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved second TV rendition of Cinderella). Nimoy would not be replaced, but Lynda Day George stepped in for Warren.

* Don Grady would leave My Three Sons, while TV-wife (and one-time real-life love) Tina Cole would remain with the series.

* Brian Foster replaced Jeremy Gelbwaks as the "second Chris" on The Partridge Family (one of the most famous changing of the TV faceguards since Dick Sargent replaced Dick York as the "second Darrin" on Bewitched).

* Larry Hagman failed with Donna Mills with a sitcom called The Good Life failed to recapture the magic of I Dream of Jeannie in which he starred with Barbara Eden. Years later, though, Hagman made up for the loss with Dallas, which, as it turned out, spun-off Knotts Landing, which made a star out of Mills.

* Dick Van Dyke returned to weekly TV with The New Dick Van Dyke Show, which in no way could measure up to the original genius of the original Dick Van Dyke Show.

* Major movie stars like Henry Fonda (The Smith Family), Anthony Quinn (The Man and the City), and Glenn Ford (Cade's County) tried their hand at TV stardom with little success.

* Cannon (starring William Conrad, the voice of Matt Dillion on the original radio edition of Gunsmoke), and Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law (starring Arthur Hill) premiered and succeeded. Nichols (starring James Garner, late of Maverick and pre-The Rockford Files), Longstreet (James Mr. Novak Franciscus), and Shirley's World (with Shirley MacLaine) debuted and died.

* 60 Minutes, TV's legendary and first truly successful magazine show, went from a bi-weekly to weekly series.

* Frank McGee succeeded Hugh Downs as host of NBC's Today Show, which remains a TV morning staple for millions of viewers today.

In all, Today is one of television's only remaining constants in time, thus somewhat proving that the only consistent thing in life, or at least on TV, is change.

Or something like that.

[Note: The 1971 "Fall Preview" issue of TV Guide was utilized as a reference for this article.]