Classic TV in 1971: A Monumental World of Changes

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOUp7_0huqi4ZB00
[flashbak.com]

The year 1971 presented a significant measure and mix of change and popular programming in American television.

Here are a few notable examples:

* Though The Doris Day Show would frequently change its format during its five-year run on CBS (from 1968 to 1974), in 1971, this popular sitcom dropped all of its previous season's players, including Rose Marie and McLean Stevenson (who would go on to star in M*A*S*H, which he subsequently would exit after only two years). In their place: John Dehner and Jackie Joseph.

* Gunsmoke had a long list of cast changes over the years. Dennis Weaver left and was replaced Burt Reynolds, who also then left, and was replaced by Ken Curtis. And Amanda Blake would leave the show in its 19th year (out of 20). But in 1971, Milburn Stone, who played "Doc" on the long-running western, was recovering from heart surgery and was temporarily replaced by Pat Hingle. That means that star James Arness as Marshall Matt Dillion was the only consistent presence on the series.

* Here's Lucy, Lucille Ball's third TV sitcom, lost Desi Arnaz, Jr., the actress' real-life son, who had co-starred with his real-life sister Lucie Arnaz since the show began in 1968.

* Elizabeth Baur replaced Barbara Anderson on Ironside, Raymond Burr's TV follow-up hit to Perry Mason.

* McCloud, starring Dennis Weaver, formally joined the ranks of Columbo and McMillan & Wife for the famed NBC Sunday Night Mystery Movie series.

* Mission: Impossible, which had changed cast members before, would lose Leonard Nimoy (who joined the show shortly after Star Trek was canceled in 1969), and Lesley Ann Warren (who was introduced to the TV world, and following in Julie Andrews' glass slippers, in Rodgers & Hammerstein's beloved second TV rendition of Cinderella). Nimoy would not be replaced, but Lynda Day George stepped in for Warren.

* Don Grady would leave My Three Sons, while TV-wife (and one-time real-life love) Tina Cole would remain with the series.

* Brian Foster replaced Jeremy Gelbwaks as the "second Chris" on The Partridge Family (one of the most famous changing of the TV faceguards since Dick Sargent replaced Dick York as the "second Darrin" on Bewitched).

* Larry Hagman failed with Donna Mills with a sitcom called The Good Life failed to recapture the magic of I Dream of Jeannie in which he starred with Barbara Eden. Years later, though, Hagman made up for the loss with Dallas, which, as it turned out, spun-off Knotts Landing, which made a star out of Mills.

* Dick Van Dyke returned to weekly TV with The New Dick Van Dyke Show, which in no way could measure up to the original genius of the original Dick Van Dyke Show.

* Major movie stars like Henry Fonda (The Smith Family), Anthony Quinn (The Man and the City), and Glenn Ford (Cade's County) tried their hand at TV stardom with little success.

* Cannon (starring William Conrad, the voice of Matt Dillion on the original radio edition of Gunsmoke), and Owen Marshall, Counselor at Law (starring Arthur Hill) premiered and succeeded. Nichols (starring James Garner, late of Maverick and pre-The Rockford Files), Longstreet (James Mr. Novak Franciscus), and Shirley's World (with Shirley MacLaine) debuted and died.

* 60 Minutes, TV's legendary and first truly successful magazine show, went from a bi-weekly to weekly series.

* Frank McGee succeeded Hugh Downs as host of NBC's Today Show, which remains a TV morning staple for millions of viewers today.

In all, Today is one of television's only remaining constants in time, thus somewhat proving that the only consistent thing in life, or at least on TV, is change.

Or something like that.

[Note: The 1971 "Fall Preview" issue of TV Guide was utilized as a reference for this article.]

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
11046 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

Meeting Adam West, "Batman" and the Batmobile

To this day, no matter who else plays the role, Adam West will always be considered by many television and movie fans as the ultimate Batman. West played the Caped Crusader alongside Burt Ward as Robin on the classic TV series Batman, which originally aired on ABC from January 1966 to March 1968.

Read full story

A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics

They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”

Read full story

Sean Connery, the Best Bond: "Nobody Did It Better"

Others may have tried to replace him, but he was irreplaceable. He was both a "man's man," and a "ladies' man," as those terms were once defined in eras gone by. He was also a renaissance man, an Oscar-winning movie star, a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and a Scot.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life

He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.

Read full story
6 comments

How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV

There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.

Read full story

A Brief History of "Wonder Woman" on TV and at the Movies

“At last, in a world torn by the hatreds and wars of men, appears a woman to whom the problems and feats of men are mere child’s play…she is known as Wonder Woman.”. With those words, Wonder Woman debuted in All-Star Comics #8 in 1941, and she’s been a legendary participant in popular culture ever since.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic TV Christmas-Time is Almost Here: A Look Back at Some Cherished Specials

Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:

Read full story
2 comments

A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom

Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: "What’s It All About, Alfie and Arlene?": Love, Money and the Movies and More

For decades we watched characters on the big screen fall in love “for richer or poorer.” It’s been the same scenario for fictional characters on various television shows, in plays, novels, novellas, essays, and various prose and poems since the beginning of time.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Day Commercial Television Began Transmission

Article in New York Times, July 1, 1941[The Classic TV Preservation Society]. Some reports claim television began in 1925. That's when John Logie Baird and Charles Francis Jenkins worked independently of one another on both sides of the Atlantic and produced weak and blurry images on a screen no larger than one inch wide. Other documentation said it was 1928, when WGY, Schenectady, began broadcasting three days a week.

Read full story

"The Fugitive" Franchise: From David Jansen to Harrison Ford to Tim Daly

David Janssen played the first Dr. Richard Kimble on the original edition of "The Fugitive"[huffingtonpost.com]. It all began with David Jansen in The Fugitive television series, which originally aired on ABC from 1963 to 1968.

Read full story

Opinion: TV Commercials Are Out of (Remote) Control

I don’t know when it happened, but it happened – and it’s been bad ever since. Television commercials have taken over the world. The number of commercials during TV shows has increased tremendously in the last ten years.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: The Deception Of Arrogance and the Power Of Kindness and Humility

Years ago, I directed a musical for a local theatre community, spending weeks auditioning countless actors, singers, and dancers of all ages. A diverse group of talented performers gave their all during the process, and of course, I could only narrow it down to a chosen few who would win the various lead and supporting roles. But it soon became clear who would round out the cast.

Read full story
7 comments

Jean Harlow: The Tragic Death and Life of Hollywood's Initial "Blond Sensation"

She was Marilyn Monroe before Marilyn Monroe was Marilyn Monroe. It was for her that the term, "Blond Bombshell" was created, long before the blond ambition of Madonna of the 1980s through 1990s.

Read full story
5 comments

"Fonzie, Where Are You?": Missing the Classic TV Tuesdays in the 1960s and 1970s

Those are just some of the terrific television shows that aired in the 1960s and the 1970s. Those decades were tough but the TV programming was easy, and fun to watch. Who can forget the great rapport between Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler's Arthur "The Fonz"/"Fonzie" on Happy Days?

Read full story
4 comments

"Beverly Hillbillies" Memories from "Elly May" and "Jethro": Max Baer, Jr. and Donna Douglas

Donna Douglas (who passed away in 2015) and Max Baer, Jr. were and remain beloved for playing poor-country-turned-rich-city cousins Elly May Clampett and Jethro Bodine on TV's legendary sitcom, The Beverly Hillbillies. The show originally aired on CBS from 1962 to 1971 but continues to be popular in syndication, on streaming channels like Pluto TV, and on DVD.

Read full story
11 comments

Barbara Hale Memories from TV's "Perry Mason"

“I liked playing women with an independent streak.”. So said Perry Mason actress Barbara Hale in one of her last interviews before she passed away in 2017 at age 95. Raymond Burr portrayed Perry Mason, TV’s top attorney (who never lost a case!) on the extremely popular series of the same name that originally aired on CBS from 1957 to 1966. But Perry would have been nothing without his secretary and right-hand gal Della Street, as portrayed with grace and subtle allure by the elegant Hale. Unlike the audience, Mason’s affection for Street was not so obvious. “Circumstantial evidence” is how he may have defined and defended his alleged attraction, although many wondered how he could turn away from her numerous charms.

Read full story
6 comments

George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).

Read full story
23 comments

"Starsky & Hutch": A Look Back at Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul - TV's Iconic Detective Duo of the 1970s

It was the exciting era of the television cop, and detective crime shows, particularly when it came to teams or partners. What began in the 1960s with shows like The Mod Squad and Dragnet (which was actually ignited in the 1950s), continued in the 1970s with programs like The Rookies, S.W.A.T., Charlie's Angels, and McMillan & Wife.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy