Opinion: TV Commercials Are Out of (Remote) Control

I don’t know when it happened, but it happened – and it’s been bad ever since.

Television commercials have taken over the world.

The number of commercials during TV shows has increased tremendously in the last ten years.

Truth is, it seems worse today than back in the day because so many contemporary commercials are 20 seconds long instead of the old standard of 30. That calculates as 3 commercials per minute instead of 2 and over 2 or 3 minutes that borders on being offensive to the viewer.

Of course, too, basic cable shows contain several more minutes of commercials, often in 4-minute blocks, as network shows, which means that the channels that run mostly reruns of old and great series cut the crap out of them (i.e. Like omitting the scenes with actor Dwayne Hickman as Dobie Gillis soliloquizing in front of the “Thinker” sculpture on the old beloved TV favorite, The Many Lives of Dobie Gillis).

To stay current, most networks and cable channels show commercials even when streaming their own shows. Usually, they’re shorter, but there are also fewer sponsors, which means we have to sit through the same ones over and over during any given episode.

The only way to get “pure TV” without commercials is to be more selective with what you watch; just watch your favorite DVDs or Blu-rays, or if recording your favorite shows and films, just fast-forward past the commercials.

Certainly, the glory days of past TV commercials are over. How many remember those "cozy" TV commercials from the Kraft Foods Corporation; the ones with the soothing voiceover that appeared during The Bob Hope Specials or specifically throughout the holiday season during various Christmas specials?

Long gone are the fun TV commercials days of the "Let's ask Mikey" ads for Life Cereal, or the Alka Selzer ads that proclaimed, "I can't believe I ate the whole thing." Or how about Nancy Walker's famed paper towel commercials, in which she played Rosie, calling the Bounty brand, "the quicker-picker-upper."

TV commercials sometimes even told stories, such as the Public Service Announcement (PSA) featuring the American Indian with a tear, crying at the increasing amount of careless litter in America.

Commercials also used to feature appealing jingles ("Nothing tastes better with Blue Bonnet on it").

But no more. Whereas TV commercials were once so much fun and entertaining to watch, they now have become a chore and just one big drag. As an unsettling mix of manic presentations, television ads are now mostly nothing more than irritants; significant interruptions that detract from enjoying any number of sitcoms, dramas, action adventures, reality shows, or news or documentary programming.

Those productions have issues of their own, struggling to keep the viewers interested, let alone glued to the tube to watch the given program from beginning to end.

Once a viewer is "into" a particular TV show or movie, the exorbitant amount of commercials begin their interruptions, and the viewer is left wondering what they were watching in the first place.

There's no other way to put it:

The TV commercial distractions are simply out of (remote) control.