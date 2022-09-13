"Fonzie, Where Are You?": Missing the Classic TV Tuesdays in the 1960s and 1970s

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zS7C_0htNU7Mo00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

Happy Days.

Good Times.

Maude.

It Takes a Thief.

Three's Company.

The Mod Squad.

Laverne & Shirley.

Marcus Welby, M.D.

Those are just some of the terrific television shows that aired in the 1960s and the 1970s.

Those decades were tough but the TV programming was easy, and fun to watch.

Who can forget the great rapport between Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham and Henry Winkler's Arthur "The Fonz"/"Fonzie" on Happy Days?

What about the remarkable on-screen chemistry between Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall on Laverne & Shirley, the Happy Days spin-off that harkened back to the dynamic days of Lucille Ball's physical comedy teaming with Vivian Vance on I Love Lucy and The Lucy Show?

When CBS decided to air Maude and Good Times opposite Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley on ABC is a challenging but delightful decision. Thank goodness for such quality choices.

A few years before, there was the genius teaming of the "hip" detective trio of Peggy Lipton, Clarence Williams III, and Michael Cole on The Mod Squad, which also featured Tige Andrews as their revered police captain.

That show was later followed by Marcus Welby, M.D., which starred the iconic Robert Young, a big-screen legend who first found fame on the small screen with Father Knows Best in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Welby also starred James Brolin, the handsome-physician equivalent to Chad Everett, who was playing doctor on Monday nights on CBS in Medical Center (which also starred the revered James Daly).

Over at NBC on Tuesday there was Robert Wagner playing Alexander Munday on It Takes a Thief, one of the many "spy-geared" TV shows that were ultimately inspired by the James Bond feature films.

In the 1970s, Three's Company on ABC would make "roommate" TV stars of John Ritter, Joyce Dewitt, and Suzanne Sommers, who would leave the series after a contract dispute. Norman Fell and Audry Lindley, original landlords to the trio would also leave the series, to be replaced by Don Knotts, the beloved star of The Andy Griffith Show. Either way, the show went on with additional Sommers' Jennilee Harrison, and Pricilla Barnes. And somehow, it all worked and worked out, even if the scripts weren't all that hot. The cast certainly was.

The magic of I Dream of Jeannie on NBC Tuesday nights was reminiscent of ABC's Thursday night supernatural sitcom hit, Bewitched. And that was okay. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, even when it comes to gimmickry.

The world needed a breather, an escape from the tumultuous times, littered with political assassinations, the Vietnam War, the out-of-control drug scene, and race rioting.

Sadly, we still have all of that today.

But what we don't have is fun and escapist programming.

All we have now is dark, dingy, "edgy" depressing TV shows in which all the characters look the same, act the same, talk the same, and roll their eyes with what appears to be sardonic constipation.

Consequently, one question remains:

"Fonzie, where are you?"

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
