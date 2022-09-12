George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

[ComicBook.com]

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).

But it was George Reeves (plural, as opposed to Reeve, singular, and no relation) that many classic Hollywood fans most recall as playing TV's Clark Kent, the Man of Steel (which is the title of the first movie in which Cavill played the super part in 2013).

According to ComicBook.com, Reeves was born George Keefer Brewer on January 5, 1914, in Woolstock, Iowa, and died tragically on June 16, 1959 (more on that later).

As ComicBook.com goes on to explain, "Reeves' film career began in 1939 when he was cast as Stuart Tarleton, one of the Tarleton Twins and a Scarlett O'Hara suitor in the film classic, Gone with the Wind. Though Brewer only appeared in a minor role, the film's unprecedented success resulted in Reeves landing a contract with Warner Brothers who changed his professional name to George Reeves. In 1951 Reeves was offered the role of Superman in a new series titled Adventures of Superman. [minus the 'the' at the beginning]. The show's success made Reeves a national celebrity. The following year, a struggling ABC network purchased the national broadcast rights to the series. As a result, Reeves practically became an instant celebrity overnight."

Throughout his career, Reeves worked with Hollywood legends like James Cagney, Ronald Reagan, Tony Bennett, and Lucille Ball (in a classic episode of Ball's iconic TV show, I Love Lucy).

Reeves' life was featured in the 2006 film, Hollywoodland., in which he was played by Ben Affleck, who ironically went on to portray Batman opposite Henry Cavill as Superman in the 2016 feature film, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Entertainment historian Rick Lertzman once summarized Reeve's life and career in this way:

"After about a decade of minor roles in films, George Reeves finally achieved a dubious type of superstardom as Superman, the idol of every pre-pubescent bout of the 1950s. Such was his fame that when he appeared in character on other shows, such as I Love Lucy, he wasn't billed in the credits as George Reeves, but as Superman himself. He was Superman to more than one generation, seemingly as broad, strong, and sturdy as the man of Steel himself. But when it was over, sadly, his career had nowhere to go. No one suffered a worse case of type-casting than George Reeves. Whether that sad fact had anything to do with his tragic, mysterious death by gunshot can only be speculated."

According to Steve Randisi, who co-authored with Jan Alan Henderson the book, Behind the Crimson Cape: The Cinema of George Reeves, Reeves's death was "officially ruled a suicide," while "many of those closest to the actor, especially his mother, would challenge that ruling for years."

[Note: Rick Lertzman's commentary first appeared in the book, Dashing, Daring and Debonair: TV's Top Male Icons of the '50s, '60s, and '70s, while that book, as well as IMDB.com, provided additional reference material for certain dates and some information in this article.]