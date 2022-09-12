"Starsky & Hutch": A Look Back at Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul - TV's Iconic Detective Duo of the 1970s

[11kaito11.deviantart.com]

It was the exciting era of the television cop, and detective crime shows, particularly when it came to teams or partners. What began in the 1960s with shows like The Mod Squad and Dragnet (which was actually ignited in the 1950s), continued in the 1970s with programs like The Rookies, S.W.A.T., Charlie's Angels, and McMillan & Wife.

Assuredly, there were single-star police-geared shows such as Columbo, Mannix, Cannon, and the like in the '70s. But for every Barnaby Jones, there was a Holmes & Yoyo (which added to the genre with a comedic and sci-fi twist).

But of all the buddy-police shows that aired in the '70s, none was nor remains as memorable and beloved as Starsky & Hutch, which starred Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky and David Soul as Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson.

The Streets of San Francisco had a veteran actor in the guise of Karl Malden partnered in crime-fighting with the future Oscar-winning Michael Douglas (who had a budding TV idol-following of his own). But it was teaming of Glaser and Soul on Starsky & Hutch that captured the viewers' attention like no other television cop duo of the time

Also starring with Glaser and Soul was Bernie Hamilton as their superior, Captain Harold Dobey, and the charismatic Antonio Fargas as Huggy Bear, the team's inside man on the street. Of course, too, there was the now famous red and white striped Ford Torino.

In the process, one of TV's most historically entertaining shows was born.

Starsky & Hutch was the brainchild of producers Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg (of the previously-mentioned The Mod Squad, S.W.A.T., and Charlie's Angels), and ultimately inspired by the 1974 feature film The Super Cops (starring Rob Leibman and David Selby, of TV's Dark Shadows fame).

Starsky & Hutch would eventually make it to be big-screen itself, with a rebooted edition in 2004 with stars Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, Snoop Dogg as Huggy Bear and football star turned actor Fred Williamson as Dobey).

But it was Glaser who appeared on the big screen before the TV and feature film edition of Starsky & Hutch, with classic movies like Fiddler on the Roof (1971) and Butterflies Are Free (1972).

Prior to his debut on Starsky & Hutch, Glaser also made countless TV guest appearances on shows like Cannon and The Streets of San Francisco, the latter on which Soul also did a pre-Starsky & Hutch guest spot.

Before playing Hutch, Soul, too, had regular roles on TV shows like Here Come The Brides, and had a guest spot on Star Trek: The Original Series (as it's now known).

Cast together on Starsky & Hutch, Glaser and Soul became a dynamic team, whose chemistry bled off the screen and on to various live reunions and retro and TV fan conventions around the world.

While the two actors had made cameos in the Starsky & Hutch feature film, that movie could not compare to the following Glaser and Soul amassed through the original small screen adventures.

A balanced combination of action, adventure, humor, and solid storytelling, the original Starsky & Hutch TV series first aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, Wednesday nights, following the network's also highly popular Charlie's Angels and The Bionic Woman. With two super-popular lead-in shows like that, Starsky & Hutch simply could not lose.

As Soul once revealed about his life and career before Starsky & Hutch made him and Glaser superstars, "Paul and I were both struggling actors. One night he would serve me in a restaurant, and the next night I would serve him. It was what out-of-work actors did."

Decades later, when the astronomical popularity of Starsky & Hutch inspired the theatrical version of the TV series, Glaser concluded, "I was surprised that the TV series was popular itself, but after that, it went to become more popular over the years and thus it seemed, eventually that they would turn it into a movie."

Considering the still-enormous popularity of the original TV series in reruns, on DVD, and at live fan conventions the globe over, Starsky & Hutch continues to soar with success.

