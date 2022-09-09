"Simon & Simon": A Lost and Now Found TV Classic

[nbc.com]

It was a "buddy" comedy/drama before buddy comedy/dramas came to be defined.

It ran originally ran on CBS-TV from November 24, 1981, to September 16, 1989, and can still be seen today on streaming platforms like Pluto.com.

The name of the show is Simon & Simon, and it starred Gerald McRaney and Jameson Parker as very different siblings who own a detective agency in San Diego.

As documented on Wikipedia.com, "The show revolves around the decisively polar-opposite Simon brothers, Rick (McRaney) and Andrew Jackson/"A.J." (Parker). Together, the brothers run a private investigator agency in San Diego, California, during the 1980s. Their contrasting approaches to investigations and subsequent personality conflicts provide much of the drama and comedy in each week's episode. The brothers have a genuine love for one another as well as intense loyalty and will go to great lengths to protect one another.

"Rick is a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran with an earthy, plain-speaking personality and a penchant for cowboy boots, denim, and pickup trucks. He lives on a boat in his brother A.J.'s yard. In contrast, A.J. is a college graduate with a polished, preppy look and a taste for classic cars. A.J. is a practicing Catholic while Rick is not, and though A.J. is a stickler for rules in life and at work, Rick is more of a free spirit with street smarts. Their odd couple style differences extend even to their cars, with Rick's Dodge Power Wagon used in one episode ('Love, Christy' (Season 1, Episode 2) to crush the engine of a car contrasting with A.J.'s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible and customized Camaros (Chevrolet Camaro Z28 and 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS) in the two-part episode, 'Pirate's Key.'"

Although Rick is a few years older than A.J., McRaney and Parker were both born in 1947 and have only a three-month age difference.

According to IMDB.com, "Parker was born in Baltimore and saw most of the capitals of Europe during his father's foreign service career. Young Parker also managed to see an inordinate number of boarding schools, claiming to have attended 10 in 13 years, and being bounced out of two.

"During a recuperative year off, he acted and worked in production at the Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. and he returned to finish his Beloit degree in theater arts in 1972. After graduation, he moved to New York, getting his first big break in a commercial for a breath mint. It helped him to get his role on the NBC soap Somerset (1970), which led to a two-year part on ABC's One Life to Live (1968). He moved to LA in 1980. He loves camping and hunting.

McRaney holds the distinction of being the last guest star to meet "Matt Dillon" in a gunfight on Gunsmoke (1955) - in the episode, Gunsmoke: Hard Labor (1975), first broadcast on February 24, 1975 (he lost). In fact, in the early portion of Gerald McRaney's career he almost always played the villain; but, since his first series, Simon & Simon (1981), hit it big, he's played mostly good guys. The character of passionate but irresponsible "Rick Simon" gave McRaney the opportunity to play a dramatic role with a comedic edge. A second hit series, Major Dad (1989), showcased his talent for comedy. McRaney met and fell in love with fellow southerner Delta Burke when she guest-starred on Simon & Simon (1981). He later appeared in her series, Designing Women (1986), as her ex-husband, although it is an unwritten rule that actors in current series don't do guest roles; they were married not long after."

As IMDB.com also chronicles, McRaney was born on August 19, 1947, in Collins, Mississippi. "He is known as 'Mac' to his family and friends. He began his acting career in junior high school when he injured his knee playing football and he joined the drama club. He spent several years acting in small roles and guest appearances while working in the Louisiana oil fields to support himself and his family."

Simon & Simon was McRaney's big break. After that, according to IMDB.com, "He then went on to star in and produce Major Dad (1989), in which he played 'Major John D. MacGillis' which ran for four seasons on CBS. He has starred in many made-for-TV movies."

As concluded on Wikipedia.com, "Simon & Simon was almost canceled in 1982 due to low ratings. However, at DeGuere and Shayne's request, CBS decided to give the series another chance by moving it to Thursday nights at 9 p.m., following Magnum, P.I. The new season began with a two-hour cross-over episode with a story that began on the already popular Magnum and continued on (the mostly unknown) Simon & Simon, in an attempt to carry Magnum's audience over to Simon & Simon. The effort worked, and the show's ratings quickly rose; it became a hit in that slot and continued to draw ratings for the next several seasons. Simon and Simon's peak years in the ratings were seasons 2–4, where it landed at no. 7, no. 5, and no. 7 respectively.

"In September 1984, The Cosby Show premiered in the 8 p.m. time slot against Magnum and was an immediate ratings hit and also substantially increased the ratings of the following NBC comedy shows, such as Cheers airing at 9 p.m. against Simon & Simon. Simon & Simon fell to 29th in the 1985–1986 season and never recovered.

"Simon & Simon moved to Saturday nights late in its run, and the ratings dropped considerably. CBS only committed to a 13-episode season for the fall of 1988 but canceled the series with two episodes left unaired, including the series finale. That episode did not air until the show entered syndication."