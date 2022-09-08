Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"

[YouTube.com]

When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?

Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?

Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).

According to Wikipedia.com, an NDE "is a profound personal experience associated with death or impending death which researchers claim share similar characteristics. When positive, such experiences may encompass a variety of sensations including detachment from the body, feelings of levitation, total serenity, security, warmth, the experience of absolute dissolution, and the presence of a light. When negative, such experiences may include sensations of anguish and distress."

"Explanations for NDEs vary from scientific to religious," Wikipedia.com goes on to explain. "Neuroscience research hypothesizes that an NDE is a subjective phenomenon resulting from "disturbed bodily multisensory integration" that occurs during life-threatening events. Some transcendental and religious beliefs about an afterlife include descriptions similar to NDEs."

In the United States, Wikipedia.com documents that an estimated 9 million people have reported an NDE, based on a 2011 study in Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences. The majority of these near-death experiences result from serious injury that affects the body or brain.

As journalist Abhinav Sakalle reports on www.TheClever.com, "There are people on Earth who had some of the world’s most amazing near-death experiences in life. Their revelations will probably scare you or they may enlighten your soul."

"From Christianity to Hinduism and Buddhism," Sakalle relays, "life after death is experienced by many people. Many of us always ask questions like, ‘Who we are?’ ‘What happens to our body when we die?’ or ‘What happened to our deceased family members?’ If you look at most religions, you will find different opinions about the afterlife and reincarnation. Science doesn’t always entertain such claims, but there are some real near-death experiences that led even doctors and researchers to admit that what happened to the person was a miracle. There were instances where people who were declared clinically dead, and suddenly came back to life. Some of them were even kept in freezer vaults at the morgue for three days before they returned to life."

"Where science fails to answer all our questions about our origin and death," Sakalle proposes, "people with near-death experiences have revealed some shocking accounts about what may happen after death and whether God exists or not."

In his book, Science and The Near Death Experience, author Chris Carter offers some intriguing finds. On his official website, it's how explained how the book explores "the scientific evidence for after-life existence," and "clarifies why near-death experiences (NDEs) give confirmation of the great beyond and exposes mental and physiological speculations."

"Within the book," the site explains, "materialist arguments against awareness of surviving death are refuted. The book analyzes verifiable and contemporary accounts of near-death experiences from everywhere in the world, including China, India, and various ancestral gatherings like [that of] the Native American and Maori."

According to his website, Carter "takes a gander at the numerous mental and physiological clarifications for NDEs raised - like stress or oxygen starvation - and plainly shows why every one of them neglects to genuinely clarify the near-death experience."

CONCLUSION

Whether or not the Near-Death Experience is real or unreal, an illusion, a dream, a religious or spiritual encounter, or a scientific fact, a great many individuals are indeed having these "experiences," and making very similar observations. And that in and of itself proves intriguing.