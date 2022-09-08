The All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Proves Itself To Be A Contender in the Crossover SUV Department

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AkF5_0hmy9Pcz00
[Honda.com]

According to various automotive reports, the new Honda CR-V is hot. Not as in "stolen," but as in "wow"!

Apparently, the Honda Corporation once again proves itself to be ahead of the game in the automotive world.

As explained on the official website, Honda.com, the CR-V is all new for 2023 and offers with it a new level of performance. "The all-new CR-V boasts a wide range of enhancements to help you feel connected to your drive. Suspension and steering updates create a smoother, more agile ride, while the available next-generation hybrid powertrain offers improved acceleration and added towing capability."

Honda describes the vehicle's interior as "the perfect cabin for adventure."

"With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the all-new interior of the 2023 CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride," the company's corporate literature reveals.

Some available features of the new CR-V for 2023 include:

• Two-Motor Hybrid Powertrain
• Real Time All-Wheel-Drive™
• Snow Mode
• 19-Inch Gloss-Black Alloy Wheels
• 9-Inch Touch-Screen
• Wireless Apple CarPlay® Compatibility
• Wireless Android Auto™ Compatibility
• Bose Premium Sound System
• Hill Descent Control

So, what do car enthusiasts and critics desay?

According to Cameron Rogers at Edmunds.com, "The Honda CR-V is Honda's compact crossover, and it's been a stalwart in the segment since the first one was introduced all the way back in 1997. We've regularly recommended the CR-V because it's spacious, great to drive, easy to use, and frugal enough to make sure you don't feel too much pain at the pump. For 2023, the CR-V is getting a from-the-ground-up overhaul. Everything will be new, from the bodywork to the interior, but it keeps plenty of what makes the CR-V great."

As to what's under the hood, Cameron sees it this way: "The base and midlevel EX and EX-L trims will be powered by a revised version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine found in the current CR-V. It has the same output (190 horsepower, 179 lb-ft of torque) but peak torque arrives 300 rpm sooner, which could result in slightly snappier acceleration. However, weight may have increased for this larger CR-V, which would make the tinkering underhood essentially moot. Honda does say that the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission are tuned to be less noisy than before, so the driving experience should be a bit more pleasant."

With regard to the CR-V's interior, Cameron decides: "With the powertrains staying largely the same as last year's, the Honda team mostly turned its attention to the CR-V's cabin. The current model's interior is already one of the most spacious in the segment, with ample headroom and legroom in both rows. The new CR-V looks to be even more accommodating thanks to a 1.6-inch increase in wheelbase (which typically translates to more legroom). Cargo room stays virtually the same in the gas-only models, though you'll have to slot the two-tiered cargo floor panel in its lower position to maximize space. There's no lower tier in the hybrid model, but the hybrid's maximum cargo space behind the rear seats increases by 3.1 cubic feet year over year."

In the CR-V tech department, Cameron observes, "An unintuitive technology interface is the current CR-V's singular weak spot. Thankfully, the 2023 model will receive Honda's newest UI. It doesn't feature slick graphics, but it is thoughtfully laid out and easy to use — a vast improvement over the CR-V's current system. EX and Sport models feature a 7-inch central touchscreen and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Step up to the EX-L or Touring, and you'll get a 9-inch screen with wireless smartphone compatibility, plus a wireless charging pad. Rounding out the tech improvements is a 12-speaker Bose audio system, which comes standard on the Sport Touring, perfect for blasting Doja Cat on Costco runs."

Over at CarandDriver.com, Eric Stafford offers this: "The 2023 Honda CR-V arrives with a whole new look inside and out, the better to do battle in the brutally competitive compact-SUV segment. With grander proportions and more passenger space, the newly designed CR-V promises to deliver even more of its trademark practicality. Its interior has an attractive design that’s complemented by modern tech, including an infotainment system with an available 9.0-inch touchscreen that has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. Of course, every CR-V again has a host of standard driver assists that include adaptive cruise, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. A 190-hp turbo-four is the standard engine; a 204-hp hybrid powertrain is optional. Both can be paired with front- or all-wheel drive. Honda says the 2023 CR-V delivers a more engaging and refined driving experience, but we’ll have to wait to drive one until we can say whether that’s true or not."

CONCLUSION

In the neck-and-neck competition with its longstanding main crossover rival, the Toyota RAV-4 (which is receiving a slight facelift for 2023), the All-New 2023 Honda CR-V proves itself to be a worthy opponent.

