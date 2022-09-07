A Sneak Peek at "The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas" Book

Herbie J Pilato

[Archway Publishing/Simon & Schuster]

For years, I have shared stories of my youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in my hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and I was blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. We never had a lot of money, but we sure had a lot of love. I was raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life, and I have long sought to share whatever insight I gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.

The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed (just published by Archway Publishing) is a collection of special real-life holiday memories that invites the reader to embrace, enjoy, connect with, and remember the magic of Christmas. This book has been garnered from my youth. The chapters are classified as “secrets,” with each revealing a special sentiment that may prove recognizable to all. Numbered from one to 12, the chapters coincide with the mainstream identification of the popular carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” While that famous holiday tune is referenced in “The 6th Secret” section of this book, every chapter offers its own separate insight into the many messages and favorite things that the holiday brings and represents.

This book will appeal to readers because today, more than ever, everyone is looking for nostalgia; seeking to return to a simpler time. The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas fulfills that need in warm and welcoming ways.

What would I like readers to take away from the book?

I want them to feel comforted, and happy. I want them to identify with my Christmas memories, with my holiday recollections, and to inspire them to realize that all people of every religious, spiritual, or political belief, that we are not that different at all; that we are all human beings, doing the best we can. Instead of focusing on our differences, we can concentrate on what makes us the same, which is our humanity. And holidays like Christmas can help us to clarify that.

The book's Foreword is written by actor Dean Butler, best known for his roles in TV classics like Little House on the Prairie, and The New Gidget. The book's Introduction is written by actor/voiceover artist Jerry Houser, who appeared in iconic movies like The Summer of '42, and who was the announcer for the perennial Christmas TV special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

This brief excerpt from the book's Preface, says it all:

“Every December, the gaps close between us all; individuals, families, groups, communities, cities, states, provinces, nations, cultures, and religions. We are kinder to each other. We listen to those who are not heard, speak to those who are ignored, and care about those who are disregarded. We reach out to those who are unreachable, play with those who work too hard, and laugh with those who shed too many tears. We make angels in the snow or buy our true love their favorite perfume or cologne. We give to those who sometimes only know how to take and keep, offer peace where there is unrest, and so on and so forth and so good. These are the personal things and intimate moments from which holiday memories spring — and just a few examples of the December discernments to behold in this book.”

It is my great hope that you truly enjoy The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

