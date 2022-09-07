Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon Tate

Herbie J Pilato

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to GoodHousekeeping.com, Wikipedia.com, Grunge.com, The New York Times, and the book, Roman by Polanski.]

She was and remains a Hollywood legend who worked diligently to prove herself as an actress, but died, tragically, at too young an age.

Her name was Sharon Tate.

As journalist Blake Bakkila documents on GoodHousekeeping.com, in August 1969, Tate was "a buddy actress [who] should have been making headlines for her upcoming films, or perhaps the birth of her first child. Instead, everyone was shocked to hear that Charles Manson's followers murdered her in her Los Angeles home. Her story has been retold in Hollywood films and TV series near-countless times, but it’s important to remember the true story of Sharon Tate."

Bakkila went on to report how Tate, best known for the 1967 feature film Valley of the Dolls, "was almost nine months pregnant when she was killed by Charles Manson's followers.2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the infamous Manson murders. Sharon's fate was recently retold in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. In the film, Tate is portrayed by Margot Robbie."

According to journalist Matt Reigle of Grunge.com, "Tate was an actress and the wife of acclaimed — and eventually disgraced — film director Roman Polanski, responsible for the 1968 horror movie Rosemary's Baby, which tragically pales in comparison to the horrors that unfolded in their Los Angeles home" on that August night in 1969.

"The murders led to the imprisonment of Manson and four of his followers who were responsible for carrying out the killings that horrified the world," Reigle reported. "The house where the crimes took place is no longer standing, but its history of celebrity residents and tragic murder won't soon be forgotten."

According to The New York Times, Tate was born in 1943. Her father was an Army officer so the family moved around the country and even a little bit internationally, spending some time in Italy, where Tate attended high school. Tate was a beauty pageant champion in her teenage years, and by the early 1960s, she was off to Hollywood where she won a semi-regular part role on the classic TV country comedy, The Beverly Hillbillies.

As documented on Biography.com, Tate also was cast in a few small roles on the big screen beyond Valley of the Dolls, including The Wrecking Crew, a 1968 comedy starring Dean Martin.

As Wikipedia.com chronicles, "In September 1969, members of the Manson 'Family' were arrested on unrelated charges, eventually leading authorities to a breakthrough on the Tate case, as well. They explained that the motive for the murders was not the identity of the victims, but rather the house at that address, which had previously been rented to record producer Terry Melcher, an acquaintance of Manson. In 1994, the house was demolished and a new house was constructed on the site."

Wikipedia.com also documents how "Roman Polanski gave away all of his possessions after the murders, unable to bear any reminders of the period that he called 'the happiest I ever was in my life.' He remained in Los Angeles until the killers were arrested. His 1979 film Tess was dedicated 'to Sharon,' as Tate had read Thomas Hardy's Tess of the d'Urbervilles during her final stay with Polanski in London and had left it for him to read with the comment that it would be a good story for them to film together."

Polanski attempted to express his anguish after the murder of his wife and unborn son in his 1984 memoir Roman by Polanski, writing, "Since Sharon's death, and despite appearances to the contrary, my enjoyment of life has been incomplete. In moments of unbearable personal tragedy, some people find solace in religion. In my case, the opposite happened. Any religious faith I had was shattered by Sharon's murder. It reinforced my faith in the absurd."

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others.

