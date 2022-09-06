The Unifying Message of Classic TV's "Bewitched"

[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

As the author of books like Twitch Upon a Star, and The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery, I have written about the classic TV show Bewitched before in various articles, including one with regard to Montgomery and her Bewitched co-star Paul Lynde.

But because the show is so popular, decades after its debut on ABC in 1964, I thought it would be fun to take a look at what is considered one of the show's best episodes.

So, let's start with "A is For Aardvark," from the first season.

It's a loving episode in which both Montgomery's "twitch-witch" Samantha and her mortal husband Darrin (this time, played by Dick York - a few years before Dick Sargent stepped into the part) express their most heartfelt emotions.

The story centers around Darrin getting a cold, and how Samantha tires of running up and down the stairs at his beck and call. Now, keep in mind, that she gave up the magical life to live the mortal way, but that doesn't mean she didn't have her challenged living on Earth, just like the rest of us.

With that said, Samantha decides to give Darrin the "power," as in magical powers, so that he could zap up a glass of water and some lunch whenever he wants, instead of wearing his wife down.

Unfortunately, however, he goes mad with the power, and Samantha becomes disappointed.

Darrin was becoming just like all the self-absorbed warlocks she had known before, and her heart is about to break...until her human husband comes to his senses.

By the end of the episode, Darrin realizes that having things without working for them is empty and meaningless. He apologizes to Samantha and then asks her to remove his special powers.

To her and his delight, she does so. And then afterward, he purchases for her, with his hard-earned mortal money, a beautiful watch with the inscription, "I love you every second."

Upon reading that, Samantha cries real tears (the only time in the series), and the two go on to continue their unique love affair.

This episode explores several key themes of Bewitched, including a strong work ethic, family priorities, prejudice, and of course, true love.

At its core, Bewitched is a love story. Samantha and Darrin love each other despite their differences. She is a witch, and he's a mortal, but they focus on what makes them the same:

Ironically, their common humanity. Samantha's kindness, understanding, and compassion are human traits. Such characteristics are certainly in direct opposition to the stereotypical evil witch persona that has been played out in movies and television and on stage for decades.

Bewitched premiered in the tumultuous 1960s, which was rife with political assassinations, race riots, and the horrors of the Vietnam War. The series, like many fantasy/sci-fi shows of the time (including I Dream of Jeannie, which many consider as being directly influenced by Bewitched), offered an escape from the challenging times.

That's also the reason the show remains so popular today when there is so much divisive thought.

Assuredly, many would agree that we all could use a little of Samantha's magic now and again.