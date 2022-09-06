The Unifying Message of Classic TV's "Bewitched"

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqFTI_0hjtYRFt00
[The Classic TV Preservation Society]

As the author of books like Twitch Upon a Star, and The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery, I have written about the classic TV show Bewitched before in various articles, including one with regard to Montgomery and her Bewitched co-star Paul Lynde.

But because the show is so popular, decades after its debut on ABC in 1964, I thought it would be fun to take a look at what is considered one of the show's best episodes.

So, let's start with "A is For Aardvark," from the first season.

It's a loving episode in which both Montgomery's "twitch-witch" Samantha and her mortal husband Darrin (this time, played by Dick York - a few years before Dick Sargent stepped into the part) express their most heartfelt emotions.

The story centers around Darrin getting a cold, and how Samantha tires of running up and down the stairs at his beck and call. Now, keep in mind, that she gave up the magical life to live the mortal way, but that doesn't mean she didn't have her challenged living on Earth, just like the rest of us.

With that said, Samantha decides to give Darrin the "power," as in magical powers, so that he could zap up a glass of water and some lunch whenever he wants, instead of wearing his wife down.

Unfortunately, however, he goes mad with the power, and Samantha becomes disappointed.

Darrin was becoming just like all the self-absorbed warlocks she had known before, and her heart is about to break...until her human husband comes to his senses.

By the end of the episode, Darrin realizes that having things without working for them is empty and meaningless. He apologizes to Samantha and then asks her to remove his special powers.

To her and his delight, she does so. And then afterward, he purchases for her, with his hard-earned mortal money, a beautiful watch with the inscription, "I love you every second."

Upon reading that, Samantha cries real tears (the only time in the series), and the two go on to continue their unique love affair.

This episode explores several key themes of Bewitched, including a strong work ethic, family priorities, prejudice, and of course, true love.

At its core, Bewitched is a love story. Samantha and Darrin love each other despite their differences. She is a witch, and he's a mortal, but they focus on what makes them the same:

Ironically, their common humanity. Samantha's kindness, understanding, and compassion are human traits. Such characteristics are certainly in direct opposition to the stereotypical evil witch persona that has been played out in movies and television and on stage for decades.

Bewitched premiered in the tumultuous 1960s, which was rife with political assassinations, race riots, and the horrors of the Vietnam War. The series, like many fantasy/sci-fi shows of the time (including I Dream of Jeannie, which many consider as being directly influenced by Bewitched), offered an escape from the challenging times.

That's also the reason the show remains so popular today when there is so much divisive thought.

Assuredly, many would agree that we all could use a little of Samantha's magic now and again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
10920 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

San Diego, CA

"Simon & Simon": A Lost and Now Found TV Classic

It was a "buddy" comedy/drama before buddy comedy/dramas came to be defined. It ran originally ran on CBS-TV from November 24, 1981, to September 16, 1989, and can still be seen today on streaming platforms like Pluto.com.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"

He is considered one of the most charismatic actors in television history. He also is considered one of the toughest. His name is Robert Conrad who, as the star of TV's The Wild Wild West, and Baa Baa Black Sheep, passed away in 2020, though not before leaving behind an amazing legacy.

Read full story

Exploring the "Near-Death Experience," a.k.a., "NDE"

When we die and leave this world, do we live on in some other form of existence?. Is there more to see beyond the grave? Or is this life all there is?. Since the days of Plato (and before), such age-old questions have been haunting (sorry!) humanity for eons. As documented on websites such as www.neardeath.com, in the last few decades, the "near-death experience," or NDE, has become even more popular (if that's the right word).

Read full story
2 comments

The All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Proves Itself To Be A Contender in the Crossover SUV Department

According to various automotive reports, the new Honda CR-V is hot. Not as in "stolen," but as in "wow"!. Apparently, the Honda Corporation once again proves itself to be ahead of the game in the automotive world.

Read full story

A Sneak Peek at "The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas" Book

For years, I have shared stories of my youth at Christmas while growing up in the 1960s and 1970s in my hometown of Rochester, New York. Those were special times, and I was blessed to have been born into a large Italian-American family. We never had a lot of money, but we sure had a lot of love. I was raised with a strong sense of priorities, and what really mattered in life, and I have long sought to share whatever insight I gained from these memories to provide inspiration for anyone of any faith and generation.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon Tate

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to GoodHousekeeping.com, Wikipedia.com, Grunge.com, The New York Times, and the book, Roman by Polanski.]

Read full story
Omaha, NE

Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful Death

Montgomery Clift was one of Hollywood's most talented and charismatic actors. But his life was also and remains one of the most tragic in Tinseltown history. According to what entertainment historian Ed Stephan has documented on IMDB.com, "Edward Montgomery Clift (nicknamed 'Monty' his entire life) was born on October 17, 1920, in Omaha, Nebraska, just after his twin sister Roberta (1920-2014) and eighteen months after his brother Brooks Clift. He was the son of Ethel "Sunny" Anderson (Fogg; 1888-1988) and William Brooks Clift (1886-1964). His father made a lot of money in banking but was quite poor during the depression. His mother was born out of wedlock and spent much of her life and the family fortune finding her illustrious southern lineage and raising her children as aristocrats.

Read full story

Denny's: America's Family Restaurant

According to its official website, "Denny's is the place that is always open for you to be who you want, with the people you want, over the food you want…whenever you want. We celebrate the inherent creativity of our food and the uniqueness of all people. So, come as you are. Enjoy pancakes for dinner or burgers for breakfast. You are always welcome at America’s Diner, where we are Open for Anything."

Read full story
2 comments

What It Was Like To Meet Dick York: The "Original Darrin" on "Bewitched"

My career has allowed me to good fortune to meet some of those who I have long admired including actors like David Carradine, the star of TV's martial arts hit of the 1970s, Kung Fu.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys

You may have heard about the time I introduced Brian Wilson to Vanna White, or the time The Who visited my house in the middle of the night. But I have yet to share my memories of when my Mom and my Aunt Anna made pasta for Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys, which then-included Brian's brothers Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson (both now gone), cousin Al Jardine, and their family's life-long friend Mike Love.

Read full story

"Xanadu": The Movie - A Look Back at the 1980 Big-Screen Musical

In reflection of Oliva Newton-John's recent passing, I re-watched Xanadu, the motion picture musical fantasy in which the pop-star/actress performed alongside screen legend Gene Kelly and actor Michael Beck.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding Relationships

Whether they be personal, or professional; having to do with friendship or romance; at the workplace, at play; within the family; distant or intimate. Either way, the road to success in any kind of association is a challenge.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: I Was Raised To Not Hate Anyone

When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

Read full story
9 comments

The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon: A Look Back

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment and accredited media reports attributed to Wikipedia.com, Time.com, People.com, and MentalFloss.com.]. He brought smiles, comfort, and millions of dollars to the disabled community, all the while making television history.

Read full story
21 comments

James Dean: His Tragic Life and Death

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Variety.com.]. He was cool before cool was a word. He had looks, talent, charisma, and a presence on screen that has yet to be equaled. But he died in a tragic car accident at too young an age.

Read full story
10 comments

The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.

Read full story
10 comments

The Pop-Culture, Political Week of News in Review

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed Yahoo! News, MSN.com, CNN.com, E! News, and The New York Post.]. * Jane Fonda, 84, is struggling with cancer. As the Oscar-winning actress announced Friday on her Instagram, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Read full story

"Gilligan's Island" Gals: Ginger vs. Mary Ann

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.]

Read full story
65 comments

A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy