Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys

You may have heard about the time I introduced Brian Wilson to Vanna White, or the time The Who visited my house in the middle of the night. But I have yet to share my memories of when my Mom and my Aunt Anna made pasta for Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys, which then-included Brian's brothers Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson (both now gone), cousin Al Jardine, and their family's life-long friend Mike Love.

So, here we go:

It was the summer of 1978. I had just graduated high school from Aquinas Institute in my hometown of Rochester, New York. The Beach Boys, the legendary rock-pop music group of the 1960s, the one with the "California sound," was scheduled to perform at the Rochester War Memorial indoor stadium.

I had long been familiar with the arena. I had visited that establishment many times before to enjoy several wonderful performers of all kinds. Those included various shows/games with the Harlem Globetrotters, more than a few editions of the Shrine Circus (featuring actor Burt Ward, the original Robin on TV's classic Batman series, and actor Ken Curtis, best known for playing Festus on TV's Gunsmoke).

I had also visited the War Memorial to enjoy a concert by The Osmonds, at the height of their popularity in the early 1970s, a few years before Donny Osmond hit it big on TV with his sister Marie in their famed Donny & Marie Show (which aired on ABC Friday nights).

That Osmonds concert, in particular, happened because of my cousin Evie, who knew many people in the music industry. She was always so encouraging to me, I loved her dearly, and she was more like a sister to my sister Pam and me, more so than a cousin.

And one of the many musical legends that Evie had become friends with was Brian Wilson, the core genius creative force behind The Beach Boys.

Consequently, when Brian and the Boys were scheduled to play Rochester in June 1978, my cousin Evie, who had by then moved to Los Angeles, asked my mother Frances and my Aunt Anna, one of my mom's many sisters, if they would make pasta for the band and bring it backstage.

Wait.

What?

That's right. Because both Mom and Aunt Anna were excellent cooks, especially when it came to Italian foods, of course, Evie thought it would be a wonderful idea if they could prepare a meal for The Beach Boys.

I mean, of course. Isn't that what everyone's mom and aunt do when a legendary rock group comes to play in their hometown?

So, sure enough, the meal was prepared, and assuredly, Mom and Aunt Anna weren't going to go bring pasta backstage to Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys without me, my sister, and my cousin Jimmy, right?

Of course not.

But there was just one problem.

When we all arrived at the backstage door with pans and trays of pasta in our hands, the security guards wouldn't let us in.

"You don't seem to understand," my Mom told the guards, "we just cooked this food because my niece Evie said," and she went on from there.

In the meantime, my Aunt Anna, who was a little feistier than my mom, was not having any of it. "I don't believe this!" she said, flustered behind the scenes, in the burning sun of the humid Rochester summer afternoon.

Fortunately, the guards finally saw the errors of their ways, found each of our names on the backstage guest list, and my Mom and Aunt Anna went on to feed and serve pasta to Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and the rest of The Beach Boys between their musical sets.

Kind of amazing, and all true.