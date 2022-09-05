"Xanadu": The Movie - A Look Back at the 1980 Big-Screen Musical

[themoviedb.com]

In reflection of Oliva Newton-John's recent passing, I re-watched Xanadu, the motion picture musical fantasy in which the pop-star/actress performed alongside screen legend Gene Kelly and actor Michael Beck.

I had not seen the film since its original theatrical release in 1980.

The movie had been intended and promoted as the ultimate follow-up to Newton-John's massive big-screen hit, Grease, which remains the most successful movie musical of all time.

There, she was perfectly matched with John Travolta, who began his career on TV as Vinnie Barbarino on the mid-1970s sitcom, Welcome Back, Kotter. That series was intended to be a platform for comedian Gabriel Kaplan, but Travolta's charisma took over, he was cast on the big-screen in Saturday Night Fever, and a superstar was born.

Then came his pairing in Grease with Newton-John, and her star, which began to shine in the early 1970s with light country-pop tunes like "I Honesty Love You," and "Let Be There," was intended to soar right beside his.

But then came Xanadu, and whatever hopes Newton-John had for film stardom were dashed.

So, what happened?

How could a movie musical starring one of the most well-known young and talented stars paired with one of Hollywood's most legendary performers in Gene Kelly, fail?

Especially in the midst of a movie-musical resurgence by way of Grease?

Besides the fact that Grease 2 from 1982 remains the least successful movie musical sequel of all time, Xanadu seemed to fall apart at the seams before it ever hit the screen.

But that's not because of Newton-John or Kelly (who died in 1996), or any one component or reason.

The movie just doesn't work as a whole.

The talent is there. But the script isn't.

And how many times is Hollywood going to have to learn that lesson?

If it's not on the page, it doesn't matter who is on the stage, or in this case, the screen.

But what further doesn't help Xanadu's case is what, or more specifically, who...does not appear on the screen.

Watching Kelly perform his old-school, yet timeless and unstoppable and incomparable magic one last time is nothing less than spectacular. But even though he is billed after Newton-John in the movie, Kelly is not her leading man in the story.

That would be Michael Beck who, in an odd twist of fate and coincidence (or maybe not), closely resembles one of The Bee Gees, who provided the remarkable music for Travolta's super Saturday Night Fever.

But whereas Travolta's charisma and talent are on par with Newton-John and to some extent, Kelly, Beck just seems out of place with her in Xanadu.

Beck is likable enough, but he doesn't sing or dance, and remember:

Xanadu is a musical.

So, it's not really clear what he's doing in this movie, and it simply would have been nothing less than terrific if Travolta had reteamed with Newton-John in Xanadu instead.

But while that may have made too much sense for Hollywood, the powers-that-be may have wanted to see if Newton-John could have made it on her own on the big screen, minus Travolta.

And besides the fact that they did indeed "re-pair" on-screen in 1983 with Two of a Kind, that movie (along with Travolta's odd, look-a-like teaming with Lily Tomlin in Moment by Moment in 1978) only proved, too, that no matter whose on-screen, if it's...what?

That's right: If it's not on the page, it doesn't matter who is on the stage or the screen...which, once again, brings us back to why Xanadu failed.

The movie did not succeed because of Olivia Newton-John. She's wonderful.

The movie did not succeed because of Gene Kelly. He's terrific. But he's not her leading man in the movie.

The movie did not succeed because Newton-John did not have the right leading man or the right script.