Opinion: Understanding Relationships

[gettingunstuckllc.com]

Relationships are tough.

Whether they be personal, or professional; having to do with friendship or romance; at the workplace, at play; within the family; distant or intimate. Either way, the road to success in any kind of association is a challenge.

And that's a good thing, as it helps to weed out the insincere from the sincere.

But it's even more difficult to do that today, in this ever-change world of technology; in which matters of the heart frequently conflict with matters of science and logic in the sometimes very literal face of social media.

Back in the day, any and all kinds of relationships failed or succeeded discreetly before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and super-smart phones began to record every inch of the journey, whether those travels included a stop at Pizza Hut (think Domino’s), or because someone watched any (bad) form of Jabba the Hut (think original Star Wars trilogy) on any size screen or mobile device.

Again — it never used to be anyone’s business who anyone envisioned in any romantic notion (my father also used to tell me, “Never tell anyone who you like!”), political office, locally or nationally, while religion was never dare mentioned at the dinner table unless indeed it was a religious Last Supper discussion over the Easter holiday when any good Catholic or Christian would be open to sharing their equal mutual love for Jesus.

But if you didn’t believe in Jesus, Moses, Budha, Yoda, or Mr. Spock, nobody knew about it, because such affiliations were considered private and not open or topics of conversation. Today, sadly, no subject matter is off-limits, and everything is open for debate. An uneasy and too-open-a-spirit has infiltrated the airwaves and modern communication devices around the globe, all monitored by satellites via the most-dire of space invasions.

In contemporary times, we are the aliens who have landed — and we can’t stop talking about each other for all the Universe (the You-and-I-in-Verse) to see and hear. What once was private is public; what once was personal is fair game across the board; what once was intimate is now judged without a jury; what once was forgotten is now remembered for all the wrong reasons; what once was considered bully behavior is now acceptable and defined as hip and cool.

We may have developed remarkable forms of affordable technology, but at what cost? The price of our very souls — whether we believe we have one — or not? For the religious or the atheists? For the rich or the poor? The Haves or the Have-nots? The homeless or hungry or the gluttons or gluten-free? The artists or scientists? The ill or the healthy? The protected or attacked? The lost and the lonely, the found and the popular, the profound and trite?

What’s the answer? If only could all be as simple as watching Jeopardy on TV as opposed to being at constant risk of it — in the real-life midst of it.

At the same time, for many, the answer is indeed simple.

Just be as kind, compassionate, and understanding as you would like others to be towards you.

That very workable philosophical perspective seems to make the most logical sense.