Opinion: I Was Raised To Not Hate Anyone

When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

And I was bullied as a kid, which was a drag. And sometimes I’m still bullied as an adult and it’s still a drag. But through the years, what my parents taught me remains solid.

In my youth, when some bully would attack me, verbally or physically, the latter of which transpired only a few times, I would want to retaliate in some way. But my mom would tell me, “Don’t you dirty your hands. Don’t you be like them.”

To this day, I have remained loyal to that wise and evolved advice, and it has worked in my favor — for the highest good of all concerned. I try to follow those words every day.

Yes, I was blessed with beautiful parents. It was by no means a perfect childhood or a young adulthood. And it was not been a perfect life as time marches on. But in this broken world, we cannot expect to have a perfect life.

In fact, we should not expect anything. That's where we trip ourselves up.

Confuscious once said, "Lose expectation; gain everything."

The message could not be more clear.

In looking back on certain associations, however, of the failed romantic nature, for example (and there’s been more than a few of those), in most instances the relationship disintegrated not so much because I and the opposing party were incompatible on the Zodiac scale (which, as it turned out, was often the case), or not because we were spiritually or religiously unaligned (which kinda’-sorta’ was also often the case). But the relationship dissolved mostly because it simply was not meant to be. (Yeah — ethereal destiny is a real thing in my book of life and career). Different personal or professional objectives were also the culprits at times, or there may have been an assortment of issues here and there that simply proved insurmountable in some way.

In such scenarios, love did not conquer all — and that was okay. Lives moved on. Most of the time the delicate situation at hand was gingerly navigated with respect and care for all those concerned. Even when there was if just a minuscule measure of animosity, neither uninterested party sought havoc or revenge on any wide-spread scale or basis, certainly not as easily and accessibly so as it transpires today. Yeah, maybe Maryjane told her best-friend Patti Lou about how much of a jerk Johnny Frick or Bobby Frack was while they were dating, or how he finally did her wrong. But such observations or transgressions were never fully chronicled in detail for distribution anywhere for any kind of the online posterity or eternity that exists with contemporary communication devices today.