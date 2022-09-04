James Dean: His Tragic Life and Death

Herbie J Pilato

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Variety.com.]

He was cool before cool was a word. He had looks, talent, charisma, and a presence on screen that has yet to be equaled. But he died in a tragic car accident at too young an age.

His name was James Dean, born James Byron Dean on February 8, 1931; an American actor who died on September 30, 1955.

According to Wikipedia.com, Dean is remembered as "a cultural icon of teenage disillusionment and social estrangement, as expressed in the title of his most celebrated film, Rebel Without a Cause, released in 1955. In that movie, which co-starred Natalie Wood, another actor gone too soon, he played a troubled teen named Jim Stark.

Two other similar screen roles marked Dean's superstardom: the aloof Cal Trask from East of Eden (1955), and the moody ranch hand Jett Rink in Giant (1956), which also starred Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

As Wikipedia.com documents, after his death on September 30, 1955, Dean became the first actor to receive a posthumous Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance in East of Eden (adapted from the John Steinbeck novel of the same name). Upon receiving a second nomination for his role in Giant the following year, Dean became the only actor to have had two posthumous acting nominations.

In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked him the 18th best male movie star of Golden Age Hollywood in AFI's 100 Years...100 Stars.

In 2001, a TV-movie biopic from Warner Bros., titled, James Dean, offered what Variety described as "a personal look at one of America’s greatest icons, courtesy of director Mark Rydell and star James Franco. It’s a hushed project that finds its grandeur in the cinematic approach from director of photography Robbie Greenberg, who gives pic the look of a big screen rather than a television project. Viewers don’t necessarily walk away teeming with new insights into the prototypical teen rebel, and some facts about Dean’s life are shortchanged, yet as an individual portrait of an artist who refused to become part of the system, Franco’s achievement is considerable."

As documented on Biography.com, Dean studied his craft in New York at the Actors Studio, under the guidance of Lee Strasberg, "though the two were reputed to not have gotten along. Dean's career began to pick up, and he performed in such 1950s television shows as Kraft Television Theatre, Omnibus, and General Electric Theater, with a high school fan club formed after his appearance as a contemporary John the Apostle in 1951's Hill Number One: A Story of Faith and Inspiration. The fledgling actor was also garnering a reputation for being unstructured in his technique, though the work continued to come."

Through the decades, many young actors have tried to replicate James Dean's look and demeanor, but in the hearts and minds of millions of his fans, none have ever managed to come close to his talent and alluring dynamic screen presence.  

