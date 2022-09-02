A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[NewPittsburghCourier.com]

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]

When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

But because Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare was one of the first and most enduring over the year, the now-88-year-old actor may be considered the most popular of the bunch.

As explained in his biography on IMDB.com, Chamberlain "became the leading heartthrob of early 1960s television. As the impeccably handsome Dr. James Kildare, the slim, butter-haired hunk with the near-perfect Ivy-League charm and smooth, intelligent demeanor, had the distaff fans fawning unwavering over him through the series' run. While this would appear to be a dream situation for any new star, to Chamberlain it brought about a major, unsettling identity crisis.

"Born George Richard Chamberlain in Beverly Hills on March 31, 1934, he was the second son of Elsa Winnifred (von Benzon) (1902-1993) and Charles Axiom Chamberlain (1902-1984), a salesman. He has English and German ancestry. Richard experienced a profoundly unhappy childhood and did not enjoy school at all, making up for it somewhat by excelling in track and becoming a four-year letterman in high school and college. He also developed a strong interest and enjoyment in acting while attending Pomona College. Losing an initial chance to sign up with Paramount Pictures, the studio later renewed interest. Complications arose when he was drafted into the United States Army on December 7, 1956, for 16 months, serving in Korea."

Chamberlain set his sights on Hollywood shortly after his discharge and, in just a few years, established a significant resumé with a number of visible guest spots on such popular series as Gunsmoke (1955) and Mr. Lucky (1959).

But as Wikipedia.com details, it was his role in Dr. Kildare (1961), with which he struck gold, and "garnered overnight female worship and he became a huge sweater-vested pin-up favorite. It also sparked a brief, modest singing career for the actor."

"Since the 1990s," Wikipedia.com further chronicles, "Chamberlain has appeared mainly in television movies, on stage, and as a guest star on such series as The Drew Carey Show and Will & Grace. He starred as Henry Higgins in the 1993–1994 Broadway revival of My Fair lady. In the fall of 2005, Chamberlain appeared in the title role of Ebenezer Scrooge in the Broadway National Tour of Scrooge: The Musical. In 2006, Chamberlain guest-starred in an episode of the British drama series Hustle as well as season 4 of Nip/Tuk. In 2007, Chamberlain guest-starred in episode 80 (Season 4, Episode 8, "Distant Past") of Desperate Housewives as Glen Wingfield, Lynette Scavo's stepfather."

As Wikipedia.com also goes on to document, in 2008 and 2009, Chamberlain "appeared as King Arthur in the national tour of Monty Python's Spamalot. In 2010, he appeared as Archie Leach in season 3, episode 3 of the series Leverage, as well as two episodes of season 4 of Chuck where he played a villain known only as The Belgian. Chamberlain has also appeared in several episodes of Brothers & Sisters."

In 2011, the actor also appeared in the independent film We Are the Hartmans. The following year, he performed on stage in the Pasadena Playhouse as Dr. Sloper in the play The Heiress.

In 2017 Chamberlain appeared in Twin Peaks: The Return as Bill Kennedy.

Chamberlain, now openly gay, was not always as forthcoming about his sexuality, to protect his privacy and his acting opportunities. According to Wikipedia.com, he was outed by the French women's magazine Nous Deux in December 1989, but did not confirm it until his 2003 autobiography Shattered Love: A Memoir.