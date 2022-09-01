The Tragic Death of Luke Bell: A Country Music Icon Gone Too Soon

Herbie J Pilato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJsq3_0hdyPwfk00
[YouTube.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports Yahoo! News, Saving Country Music, TheBoot.com, and Wikipedia.com.]

He was one of country music's most beloved stars, and now, he's gone too soon.

As Tayrn Ryder of Yahoo! Entertainment documented on August 30, 2022, the singer-songwriter died at the age of 32. The performer artist was first reported missing in Arizona on August 20.

"Bell's close friend, musician Matt Kinman," Ryder wrote, "confirmed the news to Saving Country Music. Kinman was with Bell when he went missing. The singer was discovered on Monday "not far from where he disappeared, and in a manner, we all feared he would be when we first heard the news," the blog notes.

Kinman told the outlet that Bell severely struggled with bipolar disorder. After virtually disappearing from the public eye years ago, Bell's mental health seemed to improve due to medication and treatment. "But while out West recently, Luke's mental state took a turn for the worse. While in Tucson with Matt Kinman, he ran off while Matt went to get something to eat," Saving Country Music relayed.

According to Wikipedia.com, Bell moved to Austin, Texas, in 2012 where he recorded his self-titled debut album. Bell also produced the entire album himself.

As Wikipedia.com details:

Bell moved to New Orleans briefly, where he spent his time busking on the street to make money. Afterward, he moved back to Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote and recorded his second full-length album, titled Don't Mind If I Do. He wrote the album while working on a ranch, and recorded it upon receiving funding from a Kickstarter campaign. Bell enlisted Andrija Tokic, who had worked with Caitlin Rose, Alabama Shakes, and Hurray for the Riff Raff previously, to produce the album. He recorded a Daytrotter session that same year. According to Daytrotter, the people whom Bell writes about 'have bigger than life personalities' and Bell is, without a doubt, one of the most talented country and western songwriters working...'

"After the second record era was complete," relays, "Bell moved to Nashville, Tennessee. He released his second self-titled and third and final studio album in 2016. The album was a mix of songs from his previous album and new songs. 'Sometimes,' a single from the album that was originally on Bell's 2014 release, received attention from both NPR Music and Rolling Stone. A music video featuring Erin Rae, Patrick Sweany, and Kristina Murray was released for the song. In late 2016, Bell released a cover of the 1971 John Lennon song, 'Jealous Guy.'"

The report from Ryder and Yahoo! Entertainment said that an official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"Bell, a Wyoming native, caused a stir in the country music scene in 2014 with his debut album Don't Mind if I Do. He signed a record deal with Thirty Tigers in 2016. Later that year, he dropped his self-titled album which received critical acclaim. While promoting the record, he talked about tuning out the noise on his seemingly inevitable rise to stardom," wrote Ryder.

"To be honest, I live in the day, and I count smiles," Bell told The Boot in a 2016 interview. "That's it. Listen, half the time, I end up drinking beer with my neighbors. Life's not that bad. The downside, in some ways, is I don't have a wife and kids, but at the same time, it's pretty ideal right now. I just travel around to other cities and hang out with other people... The goal is to have high hopes and low expectations and have a good time."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Herbie J Pilato is the author of several books about pop culture including THE 12 BEST SECRETS OF CHRISTMAS: A TREASURE HOUSE OF DECEMBER MEMORIES REVEALED, MARY: THE MARY TYLER MOORE STORY, TWITCH UPON A STAR, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, DASHING, DARING AND DEBONAIR, and NBC & ME: MY LIFE AS A PAGE IN A BOOK, among others. He's also a TV writer/producer, and has worked for Reelz, Bravo, E!, TLC, and hosted THEN AGAIN WITH HERBIE J PILATO, the hit classic TV talk show (which premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019).

Los Angeles, CA
11008 followers

More from Herbie J Pilato

The Unifying Message of Classic TV's "Bewitched"

As the author of books like Twitch Upon a Star, and The Essential Elizabeth Montgomery, I have written about the classic TV show Bewitched before in various articles, including one with regard to Montgomery and her Bewitched co-star Paul Lynde.

Read full story
Rochester, NY

Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys

You may have heard about the time I introduced Brian Wilson to Vanna White, or the time The Who visited my house in the middle of the night. But I have yet to share my memories of when my Mom and my Aunt Anna made pasta for Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys, which then-included Brian's brothers Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson (both now gone), cousin Al Jardine, and their family's life-long friend Mike Love.

Read full story

"Xanadu": The Movie - A Look Back at the 1980 Big-Screen Musical

In reflection of Oliva Newton-John's recent passing, I re-watched Xanadu, the motion picture musical fantasy in which the pop-star/actress performed alongside screen legend Gene Kelly and actor Michael Beck.

Read full story

Opinion: Understanding Relationships

Whether they be personal, or professional; having to do with friendship or romance; at the workplace, at play; within the family; distant or intimate. Either way, the road to success in any kind of association is a challenge.

Read full story

Opinion: I Was Raised To Not Hate Anyone

When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

Read full story
9 comments

The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon: A Look Back

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment and accredited media reports attributed to Wikipedia.com, Time.com, People.com, and MentalFloss.com.]. He brought smiles, comfort, and millions of dollars to the disabled community, all the while making television history.

Read full story
21 comments

James Dean: His Tragic Life and Death

[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Biography.com, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Variety.com.]. He was cool before cool was a word. He had looks, talent, charisma, and a presence on screen that has yet to be equaled. But he died in a tragic car accident at too young an age.

Read full story
10 comments

The Tragic Life and Death of Actress Natalie Wood

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to CBSNews.com, Yahoo! News, and Biography.com.]. She was glamorous, yet down-to-earth. In the public eye since she was a child, she was gone too soon at only 43 years old. But the circumstances surrounding her death to this day have not yet been clarified.

Read full story
10 comments

The Pop-Culture, Political Week of News in Review

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed Yahoo! News, MSN.com, CNN.com, E! News, and The New York Post.]. * Jane Fonda, 84, is struggling with cancer. As the Oscar-winning actress announced Friday on her Instagram, “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments. This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Read full story

"Gilligan's Island" Gals: Ginger vs. Mary Ann

[Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.]

Read full story
65 comments

A Look Back at TV's Dashing "Dr. Kildare" starring Richard Chmaberlain

[Portions of this article are based on accredited media reports attributed to IMBD.com, and Wikipedia.com.]. When it comes to young, charismatic fabricated physicians on television through the decades, it's a toss-up between Richard Chamberlain on Dr. Kildare, Vince Edwards on Ben Casey, Chad Everett on Medical Center, James Brolin on Marcus Welby, M.D., George Clooney, on E.R., and Patrick Dempsey on Grey's Anatomy, among many others.

Read full story
17 comments

David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.

Read full story
1 comments

The Hollywood Politics of Alec Baldwin vs. Rob Schneider

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to TheWrap.com, and Newsweek.com.]. One is a comedian who acts. The other is an actor who has done comedy. They both began their careers on television and went on to make films for the big screen. One is a Conservative Republican. The other is a Liberal Democrat.

Read full story
7 comments
Rochester, NY

Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich Life

[Portions of this article are edited excerpts from the book, The 12 Best Secrets of Christmas: A Treasure House of December Memories Revealed.]. I grew up during the 1960s and 1970s in the inner-city of Rochester, New York in a big Italian-American Catholic family. Both of my parents had ten brothers and sisters and, as a result, every day was a party.

Read full story
8 comments

Princess Diana: The 25th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to Reuters.com, Wikipedia.com, NewYorkPost.com, and NPR.com.]

Read full story

Opinion: Be a Trailblazer

You can’t wait for people to give you one single opportunity; you have to make your own opportunities (in plural). In other words, you have to blaze your own trail, without limitation, because the sky’s the limit.

Read full story
1 comments

The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett

[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]

Read full story
1 comments

A Look Back at TV's Classic "Medical Center" Starring Chad Everett and James Daly

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Wikipedia.com, IMDB.com, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times.]

Read full story
4 comments

Farrah Fawcett: The Tragic Life and Death of the "Charlie's Angels" Star

[Author’s Note: This article is based on business postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to Closer Magazine, People Magazine, and IMDB.com.]

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy