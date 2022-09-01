The Hollywood Politics of Alec Baldwin vs. Rob Schneider

[yesimright.com]

[Author’s Note: This article is based on media reports attributed to TheWrap.com, and Newsweek.com.]

One is a comedian who acts. The other is an actor who has done comedy. They both began their careers on television and went on to make films for the big screen. One is a Conservative Republican. The other is a Liberal Democrat.

Their names are Rob Schnieder and Alec Baldwin, who both appeared on TV's Saturday Night Live; one as a regular cast member; the other as a host.

As journalist Andi Ortiz recently documented on TheWrap.com:

"Rob Schneider has no qualms about publicly voicing his political beliefs, even if it jeopardizes his acting career at this point. That’s what he claimed to Glenn Beck earlier this week, and now, fans are asking just one question on Twitter: what career?"

To explain, Schneider appeared on Beck’s podcast on Monday, and as Ortiz relayed, "during his appearance, he explained why he had to escape the 'Democratic stranglehold,' claiming that the party is 'no longer protecting the rights of the individual.' Schneider also ragged on his old stomping grounds, Saturday Night Live, claiming that the show was 'over' when Kate McKinnon mourned Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss onstage that night by unironically singing Leonard Cohen’s 'Hallelujah.'

"When asked point blank by Beck if Schneider would be 'willing to lose it all' for [these] political beliefs," Ortiz wrote, "Schneider didn’t hesitate. 'Absolutely,' the actor said, adding, 'I don’t care about my career anymore.' In the days that followed, Schneider was dragged by Twitter for his comments, with most people mocking what his acting career is and was."

"I hate to crap on my own show," Schneider told Beck. "When Hillary Clinton lost—which is understandable why she lost. She's not exactly the most logical person in the room."

According to journalist Ryan Smith of Newsweek.com, Baldwin has addressed Schneider's criticism of Saturday Night Live in an Instagram video in which he also called former President Donald Trump a "maniac."

Baldwin, who holds the record of hosting SNL the most times with 17 stints, said:

"I guess it must be an incredibly slow news cycle if we're talking about Rob Schneider's thoughts about Kate McKinnon playing Hillary Clinton so many years ago."

Baldwin went on to say how Schneider had criticized "someone's judgment and you leave out the idea that you had no problem with their judgment when they hired you...And of course, Rob Schneider had a great run and he's funny. I think he's funny. Rob's very, very funny."

Baldwin, who's been embroiled in controversies of his own in recent months, regarding the Rust feature film, won an Emmy Award for his impersonation of Trump on SNL, said he believes Conservative Republicans like Schneider "have their own little club" and believes that "they're treated unfairly by Hollywood."

"I hear that these conservatives say that there's a bias against them and I think that's unfortunate," Baldwin said. "[There are] people that I know, and I won't name them, who are conservatives, who are arch-conservatives. I enjoyed them as actors a lot."

As Smith continued to report, Baldwin then branded Trump a "virus," stating that he had taken "control" of the Republican party—making matters "tough" for conservatives.

"So Schneider brings this up now and he's criticizing [SNL]," Baldwin said. "I guess it must be tough. I know that in the Trump era it's tough for conservatives... I think it's agony because you've got this guy who's got control of the party. He's like a virus that's taken over your party. And you're all raising money on his reputation and his energy field. But my point is that I know it's tough."